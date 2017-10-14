Anthony Sobotker sent most of the North Babylon homecoming crowd home happy.

The Bulldogs senior running back scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:19 remaining as North Babylon defeated previously-unbeaten Centereach, 28-20, in a Suffolk II game on Saturday.

Sobotker had nine rushes for 56 yards and also had a team-high five tackles. David Estrella had 23 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown. But the difference in the game was the Bulldogs’ defense which held Centereach’s Alec Kiernan to six yards on 11 carries, according to North Babylon coach Terry Manning.

“We said all week it was a battle of the super backs, and we’ll see which team has the better back, and the better line,” Manning said. “We did a great job of bottling [Kiernan] up, and we rallied to the ball.”

Ross Tallarico added five rushes for 13 yards and a score and Schuyler Valensky rushed nine times for 77 yards and a score for North Babylon (5-1).

Smithtown West 40, Smithtown East 14: Kyle Zawadzki completed 15 of 20 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns to lead Smithtown West (3-3). Zawadzki’s longest pass of the day was a 84-yard TD pass to Matt Caddigan in the third quarter. Matt Miller caught six passes for 212 yards and two scores. Chris Crespo had four catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Grant Brunsvold and David Gonzalez led the defense with 11 tackles apiece.

West Islip 28, Bay Shore 7: Mike LaDonna ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for West Islip (6-0). Pat Cunningham caught two passes for 140 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown from LaDonna to make it 14-0 in the second quarter. Guy Tasso had seven tackles and returned a fumble 34 yards for the opening score early in the first quarter. Kyle Haff had nine tackles, including a sack.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Riverhead 34, Copiague 20: Christian Pace completed 9 of 14 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverhead (3-3). Lawrence Bishop ran for 124 yards and a touchdown. Albert Daniels had 109 yards on 16 carries. Tyjon Hawkins blocked a punt and had four tackles and Ben Merkel had eight tackles.

Half Hollow Hills East 35, Deer Park 7: Drew Martin had eight rushes for 114 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown to lead Half Hollow Hills East (5-1) on Friday. Martin also had an interception. Quarterback Jay Spinelli completed nine of 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns and added five rushes for 41 yards and a score. Nyrel Sevilla rushed seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown. Paul Bruno had a team-high six tackles.

Huntington 21, Newfield 14: Eric Sands ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Huntington (4-2). Sands’ second touchdown run of 20 yards put Huntington up 21-7 in the third quarter. Luke Edle had 10 tackles.