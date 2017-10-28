Dylan Laube ran for 202 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns and caught a 52-yard touchdown pass as Westhampton defeated Harborfields, 42-14, Saturday in Suffolk III.

Westhampton (8-0) finished with its first perfect regular season in its 89-year history dating back to 1929, according to Newsday records.

Liam McIntyre added 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. McIntyre also forced a fumble, recorded sacks and made nine tackles. Nery Luna had seven tackles and Tom Blake had six.

Sayville 41, Islip 27: Jacob Cheshire was 18-for-28 with 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead Sayville (5-3). Max Kolar had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. James Lyons had eight catches for 104 yards. Nate Bauland rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Kaler made 14 tackles. Kolar added 10 tackles and Eric Suydam had nine tackles.

Half Hollow Hills West 28, West Babylon 0: Deyvon Wright had 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown for Half Hollow Hills West. Justin Brown had six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown and added a 30-yard touchdown reception. Gerald Filardi completed 4 of 8 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Cetta had two interceptions for Hills West (6-2).

Bellport 60, Kings Park 0: D.J. Trent rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries to lead Bellport (3-5). Teandre Rountree added 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Myles Wilson and Kyler Pizzo each returned interceptions return for touchdowns and Ryan Baumann had three sacks with Carter Vandekieft adding two sacks.

Rocky Point 44, Hauppauge 13: Petey LaSalla had 14 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns along with a passing touchdown to lead Rocky Point (3-5). LaSalla completed 4 of 4 passes for 66 yards and totaled 265 all-purpose yards. Jake Pohl had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown and Zachary Gill had a 45-yard interception touchdown return. Alec Rinaldi had three sacks and five tackles.

East Islip 30, Comsewogue 0: Quarterback Justin Taveras rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for East Islip (5-3). Taveras’ 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter extended the East Islip lead to 16-0. Chase Bolster recovered a fumble for East Islip, and Dan Burnham’s interception set up Evan Kramer’s 4-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter.