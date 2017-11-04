This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Suffolk III roundup: Esposito drives West Babylon

West Babylon's Marc Esposito tries to break away from Sayville's James Lyons during a game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Enrique C. Mendez

By Newsday Staff
Marc Esposito completed 6 of 15 passes for 221 yards, rushed for 85 yards and had two touchdowns on 16 carries, as No. 6 West Babylon knocked off No. 3 East Islip, 27-0, in the first round of the Suffolk III playoffs on Saturday.

Dante Terry had six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also had four tackles and blocked a field goal. Jackson Hauhuth deflected a pass and had seven tackles for West Babylon (7-2). East Islip is 5-4.

Sayville 31, Harborfields 20: Max Kolar caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Cheshire with a minute left in the third quarter to lead No. 4 Sayville (6-3) over No. 5 Harborfields (6-3). James Lyons ran for a 7-yard score with two minutes left in the game to seal the win. Chesire completed 22 of 24 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Lyons caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also returned an interception for a 93-yard touchdown in the first quarter that gave Sayville a 14-0 lead. Harborfields took a 20-17 lead after Chris Dluginsky caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from PJ Clementi in the third quarter.

Westhampton 56, Rocky Point 21: Dylan Laube ran 12 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns and also caught an 86-yard touchdown pass to lead No. 1 Westhampton (9-0) over No. 8 Rocky Point (3-6) on Friday. Liam McIntyre ran seven times for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Nolan added four carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jake Bennett recorded three sacks and Nolan Quinlan had nine tackles, with two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Half Hollow Hills West 63, Eastport-South Manor 6: Deyvon Wright ran 10 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns and also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gerald Filardi to lead No. 2 Half Hollow Hills West (7-2) over No. 7 Eastport-South Manor (5-4). Filardi completed four of seven passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Jeff Terry caught two passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

