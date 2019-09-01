Suffolk Division III players to watch in 2019

JUSTIN BROWN, Hills West

Able to turn small lanes into big gains, He ran for 1,365 yard and 17 touchdowns last year, leading the Colts a county and Long Island Championship.

SHAVAR COFFEY, Westhampton

One of the hardest hitters in Suffolk III, he’s entering his third year as a starting linebacker and one of the Hurricanes’ defensive leaders. He recorded 77 tackles and five sacks last season.

TYLEEK HENDRICKS, Amityville

A two-way presence on the line, he’s difficult to miss when he gets on the field and even more difficult line up against. Can hold his blocks on offense, but may be even stronger on defense.

TOM HIGGINS, East Islip

Adds depth and experience to the East Islip linebacker corps this season, with the ability to get around the line with ease. Has strength and agility in the open field.

CJ MESSINA, Sayville

Another big-time offensive weapon for the Golden Flashes, he boasts next-level speed out of both the backfield and as a receiver. Projected to start at safety as well, looking to match up with top receivers.

BROCK MURTHA, Sayville

An electric athlete who said he thrives on making “something happen out of nothing,” Rushed for 578 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries last season and threw for 359 yards.

TYLER SHANNON, Comsewogue

A physical presence on both sides of the ball, who looks to move opponents out of the way. . Said he worked “with both line coaches” in the offseason to improve his technique.

DYLAN SQUILLACIOTI, Kings Park

Offers Kingsmen an option if they can’t find the end zone.Squillacioti, who hit field goals from 42 and 36 yards last season, said, “Once we cross midfield on offense, I feel like I should be in the other team’s head.

JOE VENEZIA, Half Hollow Hills West

Credits wrestling in middle school and his first few years of high school for helping him fine-tune his tackling technique. Able to push through the line and into the backfield or go one on one with opposing players,