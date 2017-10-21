Gavin Buda caught the winning touchdown from P.J. Clementi on an 8-yard pass with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Harborfields a 28-21 victory over Eastport-South Manor Saturday in Suffolk III.

It was Buda’s second touchdown catch. The other came in the third quarter. He caught 11 passes for 90 yards. He also made an interception with three minutes remaining in the fourth to halt ESM’s drive. Esteban Roman broke up a pass on fourth-and-10 with less than a minute left to preserve the win.

Thomas Sangiovanni had a 92-yard kickoff return for a score in the first quarter for Harborfields (5-1). Chris Mullings caught a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Clementi completed 15 of 22 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Savaglio had a team-high 16 tackles.

Comsewogue 28, Hauppauge 21: Richie LaCalandra rushed for 90 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns for Comsewogue (2-5). LaCalandra also had a 33-yard touchdown catch from Jaden Martinez in the second quarter.

Reno Molina ran for 75 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Michael McGuire had 10 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown. Anthony Contino went 4-for-4 on PAT kicks. Molina added an interception. Neiko Genao made eight tackles. Jhoffry Nunez had six tackles.

Islip 38, Kings Park 23: Sterling Fitz-Henley rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for Islip (4-3). Fitz-Henley’s 45-yard touchdown scamper gave Islip a 24-15 lead late in the third quarter. Joe Juengerkes set up the big touchdown run with an interception at Islip’s 7-yard line with 4:21 remaining in the third.

Bailey Kolovich, who had two carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, extended the Islip lead to 38-15 in the fourth. Nick Barry opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run, and finished with 16 attempts for 109 yards and a score.

Half Hollow Hills West 21, Bellport 7: Deyvon Wright ran for 153 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns for Half Hollow Hills West (5-2). Justin Brown had 11 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown and added two catches for 51 yards. Gerald Filardi completed 7 of 14 passes for 84 yards. Jeff Terry contributed two catches for 29 yards. Peter Adler went 3-for-3 on PAT kicks. Jimmy Regeteiro. Keith Slaughter. Cam Rimmer-Hernandez combined for 24 tackles, nine for losses.

East Islip 20, Rocky Point 7: Quarterback Justin Taveras rushed for 123 yards on 22 carries for East Islip (4-3). Taveras found Rob Kruesh for a 2-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter to give East Islip a 13-7 lead.

Justin Orobello made five catches for 85 yards. Kicker Tom Boyd made field goals of 22 and 27 yards. Dylan Rigo rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Chase Bolster made 10 tackles for East Islip.