Pete LaSalla ran for his fourth touchdown from 2 yards out with just more than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give Rocky Point a 40-38 victory over Eastport-South Manor in Suffolk III on Friday. Nicholas Chiuchiolo recovered a fumble on the preceding kickoff at the 2-yard line. LaSalla, who had 148 yards rushing, scored from 4 yards out to cut the deficit to 38-34 for Rocky Point (2-4). Eastport-South Manor missed a potential game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired. ESM’s Mark Pace ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
West Babylon, 28, Bellport 21: Marc Esposito threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yard strike to Jason Fucci with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 21 and give West Babylon (5-1) the win. Esposito completed 9 of 15 passes for 193 yards and ran for 104 yards and another score. Vin Martucci, who caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, had an interception to set up West Babylon’s final score. Esposito’s 12-yard touchdown run came with 10 seconds left in the half and tied the score at 14 after Bellport jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
Westhampton 49, Comsewogue 13: Dylan Laube had 12 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead Westhampton (6-0). Liam McIntyre had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Nolan had six carries for 58 yards and a rushing PAT along with one catch for 20 yards and a touchdown. Clarke Lewis was 2-for-2 for 68 yards and a touchdown. McIntyre led the defense with eight tackles. Nolan Quinlan and Matt Anastasia each had six tackles. Laube, McIntyre and Edon Popi each had a sack.
Half Hollow Hills West 24, East Islip 0: Deyvon Wright had 16 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead Half Hollow Hills West (4-2). Justin Brown added six carries for 60 yards and a score. Gerald Filardi completed 3 of 4 passes for 71 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Terry. Filardi also had two interceptions. Luke Anderson led Half Hollow with 12 tackles, including three for a loss. Cherrod White and Joey Venezia each had three sacks and Venezia also had an interception.
