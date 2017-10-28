Brett Ryan rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD to lead Glenn over Hampton Bays, 49-20, in Suffolk IV Friday night. Ryan totaled 220 all-purpose yards. Kyle Szokoli completed seven of 13 passes for 141 yards and a TD. Daysean Johnson had three catches for 99 yards and a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Edwin Belardo had six tackles for Glenn (5-3).

Shoreham-Wading River 44, Port Jefferson 0: Ethan Baumack had 110 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown and added a 15-yard receiving touchdown from Xavier Arline to lead Shoreham-Wading River (6-2). Anthony Cimino added touchdown runs of 20 and 12 yards and the Wildcats rushed for 303 rushing yards.

Babylon 47, Southampton/Pierson 0: Christian Piliteri’s 74 yards rushing and a TD led Babylon (8-0). Charlie DiPalma had TD runs of 7 and 4 yards. Joe Rende completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards and added 33 rushing yards on five carries, including an 8-yard TD run. Brendan Watt returned an INT 42 yards for a TD.

Center Moriches 19, Mercy 6: John Mercado had 156 yards and two TDs on 19 carries to lead Center Moriches (5-3) in Suffolk IV. Edmond Frazier threw for 152 yards and ran for 63 and a score. Tim Delgado caught six passes for 102 yards, seven tackles and had a game sealing interception with 2:29 remaining in the game. Tiquon Nix had four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Mount Sinai 35, Greenport / Southold / Mattituck 20: Liam McGrath rushed for 176 yards and two TDs, and Mike Sabella had 115 yards and two TDs for Mt. Sinai (5-3).

Miller Place 35, Bayport-Blue Point 7: Anthony Seymour was 14-for-22 for 291 yards and three TDs to lead Miller Place (7-1). Tom Nealis had six catches for 138 yards and a TD and Anthony Filippetti added four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Sebastian Cannon had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown.