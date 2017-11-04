Joe Rende completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Larock with 6:20 remaining and then converted on the following two-point attempt clinching the win for No. 1 Babylon over No. 8 Amityville, 15-14, Friday, in the first round of the Suffolk IV playoffs.

Amityville (3-6) went ahead 14-7 with 11 minutes remaining after Dionte Palmer scored from 31 yards out on a screen pass from Jala Coad. Babylon (9-0) responded with the go-ahead 80-yard drive. Rende ran 30 times for 251 yards for Babylon, which hosts No. 4 Glenn at 6 p.m. Friday.

Shoreham-Wading River 42, Port Jefferson 12: Quarterback Xavier Arline rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries to lead No. 3 Shoreham-Wading River (7-2) past No. 6 Port Jefferson (4-5). Kyle Boden added 17 carries for 116 yards and a 75-yard touchdown. Dom Visintin opened the scoring with a 78-yard kickoff return touchdown. Ryan Mullahey had seven tackles, including five of Shoreham-Wading River’s 11 sacks. Shoreham-Wading River will play at No. 2 Miller Place at 6 p.m. Friday.

Miller Place 41, Center Moriches 6: Anthony Seymour completed 5 of 11 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns and also ran two times for 120 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 2 Miller Place (8-1) over No. 7 Center Moriches (5-4). Alex Herbest had a 50-yard touchdown reception and a 60-yard interception return for a score. Miller Place hosts No. 3 Shoreham-Wading River at 6 p.m. Friday.

Glenn 27, Mount Sinai 10: Kyle Szokoli completed 12 of 18 for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Glenn (6-3) over No. 5 Mount Sinai. Glenn held Mount Sinai (5-4) to 90 yards of total offense. Glenn took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter after Jon Green ran for a 3-yard touchdown.