High SchoolFootball

Suffolk Division IV players to watch in 2019

Sam Florio of Port Jefferson poses for a portrait during the Newsday Varsity Football Season Preview Photo Shoot on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
SAM FLORIO, Port Jefferson

Rushed for 417 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries in a 52-42 win against Greenport/Southold/Mattituck last season. Became the eighth player in Long Island history to run for over 400 yards in a game and finished the season with 24 total touchdowns (15 rushing).

TOM GIARAMITA, Glenn

Went 9-for-15 for 208 yards and four touchdowns in his second varsity start against Hampton Bays last fall. “I want to be on the same page with my receivers and spread the ball around this year,” Giaramita said. “I have been working on my footwork in the offseason to become a more accurate passer.”

LUKE LASSEN, Babylon

Completed 54 percent of his passes last season and threw for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns. “He is a natural born leader and has worked on improving his throwing technique,” Babylon coach Rick Punzone said. “Luke had a great summer in the 7 on 7 workouts and is ready to lead this team.”

MATTHEW LOMONACO, Mount Sinai

The running back/defensive back shined on both sides of the ball as a junior. Had 12 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns and made 41 tackles. “I started running track over the summer to get faster and began working out two times a day to get stronger for the season,” LoMonaco said

CHRISTIAN PELLITERI, Babylon

Carried the ball 18 times for 210 yards in the first game of the season last fall. Was forced to miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

LUKE SCHARTNER, Bayport-Blue Pt.

Passed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. “I worked with a quarterback coach over the summer and he helped me with my footwork, reading defenses and perfecting the fundamentals,” he said.

QUINN SMITH, Hampton Bays

A four-year varsity starter at a variety of positions, including nose guard, linebacker, tight end and fullback. Smith is also a standout shot-putter and discus thrower.

JUSTIN VEGA, Glenn

The receiver/defensive end is a big target at 6 feet, 2 inches with great hands. Had 27 receptions for 380 yards last season and three sacks. “I have been working on a lot of route running,” Vega said

