Liam Egan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Mercy over Hampton Bays, 14-7, in Suffolk IV, on Friday. Egan ran for 66 yards on 11 carries. Ryan Razzano had 16 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter. Razzano completed 4-of-11 passes for 24 yards. Anthony Bossone recorded 70 yards on 22 carries. Bossone went 2-for-2 on PAT kicks. Egan and Ethan Aube each made eight tackles. Aube, Gabe Boro and David Scott each notched one sack for Mercy (4-2).
Wyandanch 42, Southampton 8: Niquan Joiner completed 11-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown to earn the win for Wyandanch. Joiner rushed for eight yards scoring the first touchdown of the game for Wyandanch (1-5). Dionte Jordan had eight carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Dennis rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Rashaun Malloy rushed for three extra points.
Mount Sinai 38, Bayport-Blue Point 16: Mike Sabella ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, returned a kick 80 yards for a score and had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Mount Sinai (4-2) the win. Liam McGrath had 72 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Mount Sinai defense caused five turnovers, including fumble recoveries by Kevin Johnston, Antonio Palmiotto, Sabella and Thomas Bokinz.
Babylon 46, Center Moriches 14: Joe Rende had 19 rushes for 122 yards and three touchdowns along with 42 passing yards and a touchdown to lead Babylon (6-0) in Suffolk IV. Charlie DiPalma and Sean Baudille each rushed for a touchdown. Taylor Tanner had three sacks along with six tackles. Brendan Watt had seven tackles. Saiquan Kneeland had six tackles.
Glenn 45, Port Jefferson 8: Brett Ryan had 11 carries for 104 yards, two rushing touchdowns, a 60-yard punt return for a score and tallied two interceptions to lead Glenn to the win. Nathaniel Larkins added 10 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown for Glenn (3-3). Justin Tiernan had five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Szokoli completed 10 of 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Christian Varlack caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Adam Astarita converted all six PATs and connected on a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter. Glenn forced six turnovers in the game, including four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Gio Rinaldi led the team with 14 tackles.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.