Liam Egan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Mercy over Hampton Bays, 14-7, in Suffolk IV, on Friday. Egan ran for 66 yards on 11 carries. Ryan Razzano had 16 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter. Razzano completed 4-of-11 passes for 24 yards. Anthony Bossone recorded 70 yards on 22 carries. Bossone went 2-for-2 on PAT kicks. Egan and Ethan Aube each made eight tackles. Aube, Gabe Boro and David Scott each notched one sack for Mercy (4-2).

Wyandanch 42, Southampton 8: Niquan Joiner completed 11-of-15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown to earn the win for Wyandanch. Joiner rushed for eight yards scoring the first touchdown of the game for Wyandanch (1-5). Dionte Jordan had eight carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Dennis rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Rashaun Malloy rushed for three extra points.

Mount Sinai 38, Bayport-Blue Point 16: Mike Sabella ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, returned a kick 80 yards for a score and had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Mount Sinai (4-2) the win. Liam McGrath had 72 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Mount Sinai defense caused five turnovers, including fumble recoveries by Kevin Johnston, Antonio Palmiotto, Sabella and Thomas Bokinz.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Babylon 46, Center Moriches 14: Joe Rende had 19 rushes for 122 yards and three touchdowns along with 42 passing yards and a touchdown to lead Babylon (6-0) in Suffolk IV. Charlie DiPalma and Sean Baudille each rushed for a touchdown. Taylor Tanner had three sacks along with six tackles. Brendan Watt had seven tackles. Saiquan Kneeland had six tackles.

Glenn 45, Port Jefferson 8: Brett Ryan had 11 carries for 104 yards, two rushing touchdowns, a 60-yard punt return for a score and tallied two interceptions to lead Glenn to the win. Nathaniel Larkins added 10 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown for Glenn (3-3). Justin Tiernan had five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Szokoli completed 10 of 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Christian Varlack caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Adam Astarita converted all six PATs and connected on a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter. Glenn forced six turnovers in the game, including four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Gio Rinaldi led the team with 14 tackles.