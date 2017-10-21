Joe Rende completed 11 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns as Babylon beat Shoreham-Wading River, 29-28, Friday in Suffolk IV. Rende had a hand in all the scoring for Babylon (7-0). His 11-yard touchdown pass to Charlie DiPalma, along with John Guerra’s PAT, at the 4:00 mark in the fourth lead to the final score. Rende also caught a pass from Justin Vega for a two-point conversion. Gejuan Booker caught two touchdowns and had 146 receiving yards.
Miller Place 28, Mount Sinai 14: Tyler Ammirato scored on a seven-yard run with 6:00 left in the fourth for Miller Place. The Panthers (6-1) were scoreless until the third. Tom Nealis caught a 25-yard pass from Anthony Seymour tying the score at 7. Mount Sinai scored but Seymour threw a 15-yard pass to Coleton Rietan to tie again. Anthony Filippetti scored the go-ahead on a 60-yard run.
Port Jefferson 42, Southampton / Pierson 13: Jack Collins completed 23 of 30 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns for Port Jefferson (4-3). Marquis Feldman had eight catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Bayport-Blue Point 41, Mercy 6: Luke Schartner completed 13 of 18 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns along with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown for Bayport-Blue Point (4-3). Zach Silver caught six passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns.
Center Moriches 48, Hamptons Bays 0: David Carroll had two receiving touchdowns and three interceptions for Center Moriches (4-3). Hunter Hassett was 100 percent in passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Wyandanch 32, Greenport/Southold 6: Alonte Shipp rushed for 125 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns for Wyandanch (2-5). Dionte Jordan returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.
Glenn 41, Amityville 13: Nathaniel Larkins had 15 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns for Glenn (4-3). Larkins also had 8 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Brett Ryan ran 14 times for 252 yards and one touchdown.
