BRENTWOOD (3-6)

Coach: Rich DeJesus

Key players: Julian Gonzalez, OL/DL, Jr.; Isaiah Thomas, RB/LB, Sr.; Juan Ocasio, TE/LB, Jr.; Albert Morel, TE/LB, Sr.; Anthony Jahn, OL/DL, Jr.

Brentwood is hoping to compete in a league where all of its opponents won seven or more games last season. A talented junior class including lineman Oscar Rodriguez will determine the success of Brentwood’s season.

FLOYD (11-1)

Coach: Paul Longo

Key players: Jezayd Hall, RB/SS, Sr.; Zach Hoerter, G, Sr.; Isaiah Sadler, C, Sr.; Darrius Arrington, DE, Sr.; Nate Volpe, QB/OLB Sr.; Stiven Ayala, DT, Sr.

The Colonials are seeking their third straight playoff title. Floyd has not lost to a Suffolk opponent in the last two seasons. Hall is an electrifying player.

LONGWOOD (8-3)

Coach: Jeff Cipp

Key players: Noah Rattmer, QB, Sr.; Kory Stevenson, C/CT, Sr.; Fernando Rodriguez, TB/OLB, Sr.; Derrick Sperling, TB/OLB, Sr.; Troy Terry, WR/CB, Sr.

The Lions hope to get back to the Division I title. Rattmer is a dual threat as a passer and runner. Senior Connor Rossbotham will anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD (7-3)

Coach: Gary Marangi

Key players: Tyree Jackson, QB, Jr.; Aidan McBride, TE/LB, Sr.; Connor Hughes, TE/LB, Sr.; Anthony Senacal, WR/DB, sr.; Kyle Dierlam, C/LB, Sr.

The Raiders will build around Jackson, who passed for over 1,200 yards and ran for over 500 yards. Senior Mike Riccobono is three-year starter at offensive tackle.

SACHEM EAST (7-3)

Coach: Phil Torregrossa

Key players: Dan Pearo, OL/DL, Sr.; Corey Cimino, WR/OLB, Sr.; Tylrer Price, OL/DL, Sr, Anthony Cucuzzo, OL/DL, Sr.; Virgilio Batista, RB/DB, Sr.

Sachem East will run behind a senior-laden line. Junior WR/DB Dan Banks will pair with Cimino to form a threat in the receiving corps.

