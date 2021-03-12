BAY SHORE (1-7)

Coach: Mike Brown

Key players: Richie Arnett, QB, Sr.; Zach Boyd, WR/DB, Sr.; Keon Ayala, RB/DB. Sr.; Damon Garner, RB/OLB, Sr.; David Stewart, OL/DL, Sr.; Donovan Gibbs, OL/DL, Sr.

The Marauders have speed and talent at the skill positions. Arnett passed for over 1,500 yards. Boyd had 56 receptions for 750 yards. Ayala is a dual threat as a rusher (700 yards) and receiver.

COMMACK (3-6)

Coach: Jeff DiLorenzo

Key players: Nick Amandola, QB, Sr.; Ryan Brady, RB/LB, Jr.; John Darrell, OL/DL, Jr.; Dennis Morley, WR, Sr.; Matt Barron, RB/LB, Sr.

The Cougars have reached the playoffs the last three seasons. They will rely on junior linemen John Darrell and Mark McNeil to make a return trip.

LINDENHURST (12-0)

Coach: Nick Lombardo

Key players: Jack Winey, RB/LB, Sr; Jack Randazzo, QB, Sr; Dan Defelice, OL/DL, Jr.; Chris Carson, WR/LB, So.; Jake Trovato, RB/LB, Jr.

The Bulldogs are 33-3 over the last three seasons with three Suffolk crowns and two Long Island titles. Led by four-year player Winey (All-Long Island), along with senior Nick Antos the linebackers are an outstanding group. Randazzo will direct the offense.

SACHEM NORTH (3-5)

Coach: Dave Caputo

Key players: Cameron Lee, RB/WR/DB, Sr.; Joe Cruz, OL/DL, Jr.; Vincent Giordano, RB/LB, Sr.; Michael Fasano, OL/DL, Sr.; Thomas DiPietro, WR/DB, Sr.

Sachem North is huge up front with Cruz (6-6, 275), Fasano (6-1, 290), and senior Kollin Melendez (6-5, 275). The team will feature the running game with Lee and Giordano to get the bulk of the carries.

WARD MELVILLE (4-5)

Coach: Chris Boltrek

Key players: Kyle Raber, WR/CB, Sr.; Kevin Dolan, TE/DE, Jr.; Zach Licavoli, OT/DT, Jr.; Nick Marzovilla, DE, Sr.; Max Linden, C/DT, Sr.

The Patriots look to return to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. They are a young team who need to develop in a hurry. Senior Chris Heaney is a standout lineman.

WHITMAN (2-6)

Coach: Robin Rosa

Key players: Tim Hunter, RB/DB, Sr.; Joe Roberts, OL/DL, Sr.; Nick Bottoni, QB/DB, Sr.; Rasahn Thompson, RB/DB, Jr.; Brandon Ivy, WR/DB, Jr.

The Wildcats lost three games in the final two minutes last season. That was the difference of not making the playoffs. Bottoni threw for over 1,000 yards. The ‘Cats need him to have a stellar season.