Suffolk League III team-by-team preview 2021

CONNETQUOT (4-5)

Coach: Mike Hansen

Key players: Will Immel, WR/DB, Sr.; Tyler Youmans OL/DL, Sr.; Tyler Ramacca, OL/DL, Sr.; Kevin Gaiten RB/LB, Sr.; Vincent Catania OL/DL, Sr.

The Thunderbirds have a big offensive line behind Youmans, Ramacca and Catania and expect a big year from halfback Gaiten.

COPIAGUE (0-8)

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse

Key players: Jeremiah Sims, RB/LB, Sr.; Brian Garcia, OL/DL, Sr.; Zymir Jackson, QB/DB, Sr.; Joel Plasencia, WR/DB, Sr.; Jaden Tiringer, WR/DB, Jr.

The Eagles have four-year starters in Jackson and Garcia and hope to snap Suffolk’s longest losing streak.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST (5-4)

Coach: Mike Maratto

Key players: Leisaan Hibbert, QB/DB, Sr.; Obiri Boadu, DL, Sr.; Matt Williams, OL/DL, Sr.; Konadu Boadu, OL/DL, Jr.; Louis Mathurin, RB/DB, Jr.

The Thunderbirds will run a more up-tempo offense in the spread with playmakers Hibbert and Mathurin. The lines are deep and athletic.

HUNTINGTON (5-4)

Coach: Steve Muller

Key players: Nasir Youngblood, RB/DB, Sr.; Chad Rowe Jr., WR/DB, Sr.; Tyriek Mays-McKoy, WR/DB, Sr.; Nick Tudisco, OL/DL, Sr.; Torin Bograd, QB, Sr.

The Blue Devils will build around the 6-4, 250-pound Tudisco and run a multi-set offense. Youngblood is one of Long Island’s top halfbacks.

NORTHPORT (2-6)

Coach: Pat Campbell

Key players: Rocco Stola, RB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Canales, OL/LB, Sr.; Rafe Carner RB/DB, Sr.; Wade Holden, TE/DL, Sr.; Andrew Argyris, RB/LB, Sr.

The Tigers are excited about the return of quarterback Conner Gallagher, who missed six games last season due to injury. A healthy Northport will contend for a playoff spot.

SMITHTOWN EAST (2-6)

Coach: Stephen Costello

Key players: Tyler Pohlman, RB/FS, Sr.; Nicholas Karika, QB/CB, Sr.; Matt Kaires, TE/LB, Sr.; Anthony Martino OL/DL, Sr.; Justin Spinelli, WR/LB, Jr.

The Bulls lost two games in the final minutes and two in overtime in 2019. They look to turn it around with plenty of young and experienced players.

