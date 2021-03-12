CONNETQUOT (4-5)

Coach: Mike Hansen

Key players: Will Immel, WR/DB, Sr.; Tyler Youmans OL/DL, Sr.; Tyler Ramacca, OL/DL, Sr.; Kevin Gaiten RB/LB, Sr.; Vincent Catania OL/DL, Sr.

The Thunderbirds have a big offensive line behind Youmans, Ramacca and Catania and expect a big year from halfback Gaiten.

COPIAGUE (0-8)

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse

Key players: Jeremiah Sims, RB/LB, Sr.; Brian Garcia, OL/DL, Sr.; Zymir Jackson, QB/DB, Sr.; Joel Plasencia, WR/DB, Sr.; Jaden Tiringer, WR/DB, Jr.

The Eagles have four-year starters in Jackson and Garcia and hope to snap Suffolk’s longest losing streak.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST (5-4)

Coach: Mike Maratto

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Key players: Leisaan Hibbert, QB/DB, Sr.; Obiri Boadu, DL, Sr.; Matt Williams, OL/DL, Sr.; Konadu Boadu, OL/DL, Jr.; Louis Mathurin, RB/DB, Jr.

The Thunderbirds will run a more up-tempo offense in the spread with playmakers Hibbert and Mathurin. The lines are deep and athletic.

HUNTINGTON (5-4)

Coach: Steve Muller

Key players: Nasir Youngblood, RB/DB, Sr.; Chad Rowe Jr., WR/DB, Sr.; Tyriek Mays-McKoy, WR/DB, Sr.; Nick Tudisco, OL/DL, Sr.; Torin Bograd, QB, Sr.

The Blue Devils will build around the 6-4, 250-pound Tudisco and run a multi-set offense. Youngblood is one of Long Island’s top halfbacks.

NORTHPORT (2-6)

Coach: Pat Campbell

Key players: Rocco Stola, RB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Canales, OL/LB, Sr.; Rafe Carner RB/DB, Sr.; Wade Holden, TE/DL, Sr.; Andrew Argyris, RB/LB, Sr.

The Tigers are excited about the return of quarterback Conner Gallagher, who missed six games last season due to injury. A healthy Northport will contend for a playoff spot.

SMITHTOWN EAST (2-6)

Coach: Stephen Costello

Key players: Tyler Pohlman, RB/FS, Sr.; Nicholas Karika, QB/CB, Sr.; Matt Kaires, TE/LB, Sr.; Anthony Martino OL/DL, Sr.; Justin Spinelli, WR/LB, Jr.

The Bulls lost two games in the final minutes and two in overtime in 2019. They look to turn it around with plenty of young and experienced players.