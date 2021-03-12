Suffolk League IV team-by-team preview 2021
BELLPORT (3-5)
Coach: Jamie Fabian
Key players: Ka’Shaun Parrish, RB/DB, Sr.; Jhamari Bell, RB/DB, Sr.; David Hartmann OL/DL, Sr.; Bobby DeSantis, FB/LB, Sr.; Jack Halpin, QB/DB, Jr.
The Clippers have Parrish, a certain Hansen Award candidate, at the halfback position and a bevy of experience and athleticism.
CENTEREACH (6-4)
Coach: Adam Barrett
Key players: Chris Crane, LB/RB, Sr.; Justin Robbert, QB/S, Jr.; Thomas Hawk, LB/C, Sr.; Josh Gormsen, LB/TE; Sr.; Billy Whelan, WR/CB, Sr.
The Cougars have experience at quarterback with Robbert, who threw for nine touchdowns as a sophomore. A physical defense is led by Crane and Gormsen.
NEWFIELD (5-4)
Coach: Nick Adler
Key players: Devin Aviles, RB/LB, Jr.; Joe Hackal, RB/S, Jr.; Roman Aponte, G/NT, Jr.; Charlie Clark, G/DE, Jr.; Kirk Stevenson, DE, Sr.
The Wolverines are young and have last year’s rushing leader Aviles back. Adler is fired up over his line strength
NORTH BABYLON (7-3)
Coach: Terry Manning
Key players: Jayshon Hines, OL/DL, Sr.; Quincy Garrett, OL/DL, Sr.; Trey Randall, OL/DL, Sr.; Malachi Hunter, RB/LB, Sr.; Jason Kolk OL/DL, Jr.; Frank Nieves, OL/DL, Sr.
The Bulldogs will grind behind an experienced offensive line. The development of the skill positions will dictate a possible playoff run.
SMITHTOWN WEST (4-4)
Coach: Ron Muscarella
Key players: Dan Caddigan, RB/SS, Sr.; Isaiah Kirkpatrick-Zuppa, QB, Sr.; Ryan Bell, WR/DB, Sr.; Jack Van Cott, WR/S, Sr.; Ryan Stanco, OL/DL, Sr.
The Bulls roll under a new coaching staff after missing the playoffs in 2019.
WEST ISLIP (8-3)
Coach: Steve Mileti
Key players: Joe Costantino, QB/FS, Sr.; Ryan Behrens, WR/FS, Sr.; Nolan Walters, DE/TE, Sr.; Matt Marmo, RB/DB, Sr.; Alex Wagner, OT/DT, Sr.
The Lions believe tradition never graduates. And they are loaded for a run at the league title. Costantino directs the offense behind a young offensive line.