BELLPORT (3-5)

Coach: Jamie Fabian

Key players: Ka’Shaun Parrish, RB/DB, Sr.; Jhamari Bell, RB/DB, Sr.; David Hartmann OL/DL, Sr.; Bobby DeSantis, FB/LB, Sr.; Jack Halpin, QB/DB, Jr.

The Clippers have Parrish, a certain Hansen Award candidate, at the halfback position and a bevy of experience and athleticism.

CENTEREACH (6-4)

Coach: Adam Barrett

Key players: Chris Crane, LB/RB, Sr.; Justin Robbert, QB/S, Jr.; Thomas Hawk, LB/C, Sr.; Josh Gormsen, LB/TE; Sr.; Billy Whelan, WR/CB, Sr.

The Cougars have experience at quarterback with Robbert, who threw for nine touchdowns as a sophomore. A physical defense is led by Crane and Gormsen.

NEWFIELD (5-4)

Coach: Nick Adler

Key players: Devin Aviles, RB/LB, Jr.; Joe Hackal, RB/S, Jr.; Roman Aponte, G/NT, Jr.; Charlie Clark, G/DE, Jr.; Kirk Stevenson, DE, Sr.

The Wolverines are young and have last year’s rushing leader Aviles back. Adler is fired up over his line strength

NORTH BABYLON (7-3)

Coach: Terry Manning

Key players: Jayshon Hines, OL/DL, Sr.; Quincy Garrett, OL/DL, Sr.; Trey Randall, OL/DL, Sr.; Malachi Hunter, RB/LB, Sr.; Jason Kolk OL/DL, Jr.; Frank Nieves, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bulldogs will grind behind an experienced offensive line. The development of the skill positions will dictate a possible playoff run.

SMITHTOWN WEST (4-4)

Coach: Ron Muscarella

Key players: Dan Caddigan, RB/SS, Sr.; Isaiah Kirkpatrick-Zuppa, QB, Sr.; Ryan Bell, WR/DB, Sr.; Jack Van Cott, WR/S, Sr.; Ryan Stanco, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bulls roll under a new coaching staff after missing the playoffs in 2019.

WEST ISLIP (8-3)

Coach: Steve Mileti

Key players: Joe Costantino, QB/FS, Sr.; Ryan Behrens, WR/FS, Sr.; Nolan Walters, DE/TE, Sr.; Matt Marmo, RB/DB, Sr.; Alex Wagner, OT/DT, Sr.

The Lions believe tradition never graduates. And they are loaded for a run at the league title. Costantino directs the offense behind a young offensive line.