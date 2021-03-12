Suffolk League V team-by-team preview 2021
COMSEWOGUE (4-5)
Coach: Sean Tremblay
Key players: Brendan McCrary, OLB/TE, Sr.; Brady Shannon, QB, Jr.; Brett Deegan, WR/S, Sr.; Cole Blatter, OG/DT, Jr.; Ryan Mimnaugh, RB/LB, Sr.
McCrary is a big, physical linebacker who will lead the defense. The offense could be explosive with the talented Shannon under center.
DEER PARK (1-7)
Coach: Dan Bowker
Key players: Matt Myrick, QB/LB, Sr.; Maurice Henlon, RB/DL, Jr.; Daniel Bartolomei, WR/DB, Sr.; Alex Collins, OL/LB, Jr.; Christian Jean-Pierre, TE/DL, Sr.
The connection between Myrick and Bartolomei and Jean-Pierre will be the key for a young Falcons squad that has tremendous speed.
EAST ISLIP (8-3)
Coach: Sal Ciampi
Key players: Derek Burrell, WR/RB/DB, Jr.; Ryan Ferremi, WR/DB, Sr.; Rich Lawrence, G/DT, Sr.; Steve Stassi, QB/LB, Sr.; Jay Zimmerman, G/DE, Sr.
Burrell is a versatile player who contributes offensively on the ground (272 rush yards) and through the air (27 catches, 333 yards) and Lawrence and Zimmerman will anchor the EI offensive line inside.
EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR (1-7)
Coach: Frederick Stroh
Key players: D.J. Klersy, RB/OLB, Sr; J.T. Morello, OL/DL, Jr.; Hudson Quijano, RB/MLB, Jr.; Troy Brown, WR/DB, Sr.; Jack Bonawandt, TE/DE, Jr.
Klersy (57 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) and Quijano (42 tackles, 3 forced fumbles) lead a Sharks defense that hopes to turn close losses last season into victories.
HAUPPAUGE (5-3)
Coach: Patrick Faivre
Key players: Anthony Russo, QB/S, Sr.; Aiden Chu, RB/S, Sr.; Zafir Benjamin, RB/LB, Jr.; Abdul Ahmed, OL/DL, Sr.; Matteo Cartafalsa, OL/DL, Jr.
After making the playoffs for the first time in eight years, the Eagles will be looking to take another step behind an explosive duo of running backs in Chu and Benjamin.
WEST BABYLON (2-6)
Coach: Kevin Delaney
Key players: Kasper Borawski, OL/DL, Sr.; Cameron LIzardi, OL/DL, Sr.; Drew McKittrick, QB/WR/DB, Soph.; Jules Pierre, RB/LB, Sr.; Justin Scotto, QB/WR/LB, Sr.
Borawski will start along the offensive line with his brother Anthony, a freshman, and lead a strong group up front. West Babylon will count heavily on its senior class.