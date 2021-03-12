TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk League VI team-by-team preview 2021

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST (5-4)

Coach: Gerald Filardi

Key players: Henrick Pierre-Louis, OL/DL, Sr.; Jack Filardi, TE/SS, Sr.; Lazlo Feledy, OL/DL, Sr.; Jack Faulhaber, QB/FS, Sr.; Michael Coq, RB/DB, Jr.

Pierre-Louis, a league champion heavyweight on the wrestling mat, and Feledy will lead a strong Colts line in front of Faulhaber.

HARBORFIELDS (1-7)

Coach: Rocco Colucci

Key players: Ian McGullam, RB/LB, Sr.; Marc Leone, RB/S, Sr.; Tommy Widmer, QB, Sr.; Kyle Jusas, WR/LB, Sr.; Anthony Kelly, OL/DL, Jr.

The Tornadoes hope a full season of Leone, who missed four games because of an injury last season, and McGullam, will help fortify a strong run game.

KINGS PARK (7-3)

Coach: Mark O'Brien

Key players: Greg Mantekas, Slot Receiver/S, Sr.; Nico Laviano, RB/OLB, Jr.; Joe Degnan, C/DT, Sr.; Jimmy Brauer Jr., OT/DE, Sr.; Jonathan Borkowski, QB/S, Jr.

The Kingsmen will look to compete for a playoff spot once again by emphasising the run. The Kingsmen will have a young line and a young-but-talented group of skill position players.

ROCKY POINT (5-4)

Coach: Anthony DiLorezno

Key players: Devin Cline, RB/LB, Sr.; Cody Miller, QB/DB, Jr.; Marques Cantone, OL/DL, Jr.; Ryan Fitzpatrick, OL/DL, Sr.; Matt Sweeney, RB/LB, Sr.

Cline is a talented two-way player who scored 18 total touchdowns last season and will look to lead the Eagles back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season after winning just one game in 2018.

SAYVILLE (11-1)

Coach: Reade Sands

Key players: Jack Cheshire, QB, Sr.; CJ Messina, WR/DB, Sr.; Max Llewellyn, C/DE, Sr., Nate Casaburi, WR/DB, Sr.; Ty Kolar, RB/LB, Sr.

Cheshire gets one more chance to add to his numbers, which are already amongst the best ever on LI. Messina and Casaburi will be two of his top pass catchers for the Golden Flashes.

WESTHAMPTON (8-2)

Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel

Key players: Aidan Cassara, RB/CB, Sr.; Jackson Hulse, RB/LB, Sr.; Christian Capuano, QB, Sr.; Dom Sarno, RB/LB, Sr.; Robert Moreland, RB/LB, Jr.

After three straight Hansen winners, Cassara and Hulse are the next Hurricanes in line of talented running backs. They’ll be running behind a line with five returners plus Riverhead transfer James Foster.

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

