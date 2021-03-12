AMITYVILLE (0-8)

Coach: Bill Kretz

Key players: Tyleek Hendricks, OT/DE, Sr.; Damani Mclennon, ATH, Sr.; Zaire Comrie, OG/DT, Sr.; Akinwale Orisajinmi, HB/LB, Jr.; Tyjon Billinger, RB/DB, Jr.

They run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense seeking improvement in tackles. The team is looking to play physically and execute on both sides of the ball.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT (6-4)

Coach: Mike Zafonte

Key players: Luke Schartner, QB/DB, Sr.; Jameson Smith, WR/DB, Jr.; Henri Peltier, OL/DL, Sr.; Brenan Mulhare, OL/DL, Sr.; Zach Kroog, RB/DB, Jr.

The Phantoms run the spread and Wing-T offense and a 4-2-5 defense. Leaders Schartner and Smith are looking to help the team to a spot in the playoffs again.

ISLIP (3-5)

Coach: Jamie Lynch

Key players: Conor Julich, RB/SS, Sr.; Jack Spahn, RB/LB, Sr.; Tommy Mai, QB/S, Sr.; Dominic Pugliese, G/LB, Sr.; Webster Gabbidon, WR/DB, Sr.

Spahn, Julich and Pugliese will anchor athletic and aggressive defense while Mai uses his arm strength and athleticism to make use of the playmakers around him. The Buccaneers run the multiple offense and a 3-4 defense.

MILLER PLACE (3-5)

Coach: Adam St. Nicholas

Key players: Nicholas Seda, LB/TE/FB, Sr.; Owen Connolly, WR/TE/OLB, Jr.; Maxwell Weisman, WR/DB, Jr.; Justin Klein, QB, Jr.; Aidan Glynn, OL/DL, Jr.

The Panthers run the spread offense and a 3-4 defense. Looking to be dominant in the run game.

MOUNT SINAI (10-1)

Coach: Vin Ammirato

Key players: Ryan Jones, RB/LB, Sr.; Joey Spallina, QB/LB, Jr.; Zach Rotella, RB/LB, Sr.; Derek Takacs, WR/FS, Sr.; Gavin Takacs, TE/LB, Jr.

The Mustangs run the Wing-T offense and a 5-3 defense seeking to play more of a spread look offense this season. Losing in the county final last year, the team is looking to use their speed at the skill positions.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER (11-1)

Coach: Aden Smith

Key players: Johnny Schwarz, WR/SS, Sr.; Jake Wilson, TE/OLB, Sr.; Jeffrey Lachenmeyer, OL/DL, Sr.; Dylan Blanco, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Visintin, QB/DB, Sr.

As the 2019 Long Island Champions, the Wildcats run the spread offense and a 3-4 defense. The team is looking to pick up where they left off and compete hard with tremendous enthusiasm.