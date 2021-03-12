TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Suffolk League VIII team-by-team preview 2021

Luke Lassen, Babylon High School during the Newsday
Port Jeff QB Luke Filippi looks to pass
Wyandanch's Deandre Smith #4 carries the ball during
Pictured: Luke Lassen of Babylon, Luke Filippi of Port Jefferson and DeAndre Smith of Wyandanch.
By Julia Elbaba julia.elbaba@newsday.com
Print

BABYLON (6-4)

Coach: Rick Punzone

Key players: Dylan Morretti, OL/DL, Sr.; Elijah Kneeland, TE/DE, Jr.; Luke Lassen, QB/S, Sr.; Brady Winter, OL/LB, Soph.; Matt Marsden, OL/DL, Sr.

Running the multiple spread offense and a 4-3 defense, the entire Panthers offensive line will be returning after making it to the Division IV semifinals last season. Colin Winter (Sr.), returning from injury, will ignite the offense with his brother, Brady.

CENTER MORICHES (5-4)

Coach: Leonard Wright

Key players: John Gallo, OL/DL, Sr.; Jaiden Holmes, WR/DB, Sr.; Brendan Hayes, LB/RB, Sr.; Andrew Hromada, LB/RB, Jr.; Joel Treadwell, OL/DL, Jr.

The Red Devils run the spread offense and a 5-2 defense. Led by Gallo and Holmes, the team’s starting offensive line will be returning seeking a spot in the playoffs.

EAST HAMPTON (5-1)

Coach: Joe McKee

Key players: Kevin Bunce, RB/LB, Sr.; Topher Cullen, QB, Sr.; Drew Salamy, WR, Sr.; Hudson Brindle, WR/DB, Sr.; Richard Burranco, RB/LB, Sr.

Playing a junior varsity schedule for the last two seasons, the Bonackers are eager to build the team and compete at the varsity level this year. EH runs the spread offense and a 4-4 defense.

HAMPTON BAYS (3-6)

Coach: Richard Doulos

Key players: Jessie Riscen, OG/DT, Sr.; Jack McNamara, QB/S, Sr.; Ethan Culhane, OL/DL, Sr.; Jacob Tuttle, RB/LB, Sr.; Thomas Fassino, RB/C, Sr.

The Baymen run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense. Led by McNamara and a senior class, the team has an experienced offensive line looking to get more out of their passing game.

GLENN (5-4)

Coach: Dave Shanahan

Key players: Ian Fratarcangeli, LB/TE, Sr.; Sean Ryan, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Szokoli, WR/DB, Sr.; Tom Zabransky, K, Sr.; Dan Claffey, OL/DL, Sr.

Led by Fratarcangeli, the Knights run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense. After falling in the first round of the playoffs last season, the team is seeking improvements on both the offensive and defensive line.

PORT JEFFERSON (4-5)

Coach: Andrew Cosci

Key players: Luke Filippi, QB/LB, Jr.; Alex Ledesma T/DE/K, Sr.; James Gruenfelder, TE/LB, Sr.; Peter Murphy, C/DT, Sr.; Joey Shaughnessy, RB/LB, Sr.

The Royals run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense, are led offensively by Filippi, a skilled playmaker, and are seeking a deep playoff run.

WYANDANCH (1-7)

Coach: Josh Shields

Key players: DeAndre Smith, QB/S, Jr.; Devlin Samuels, LB, Sr.; Kevin Gonzales, T/DR, Sr.; Antwan Ruddock, WR/CB, Jr., Yadyre Watson, TE/LB, Sr.

Wyandanch runs the spread offense and a 4-3 defense. Looking to make an immediate impact are wide receivers Te’Sean Henry and Marcine Springfield.

By Julia Elbaba julia.elbaba@newsday.com

More high schools

Brandon Rivas #7 of Massapequa, left, gets pressured Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccerr
Bethpage celebrates a point by Gibron Rahman (11) Photos: Bethpage vs. Bellmore JFK boys volleyball
Gabby Carere #21 of Connetquot, left, and teammates Photos: Connetquot vs. Northport girls volleyball
Islip's Madison Micheletti is defended by Harborfields' Petra Photos: Islip vs. Harborfields girls soccer
Center Moriches goalkeeper Josh Lehr makes the save Photos: Amityville vs. Center Moriches boys soccer
Emma Madden #12 of South Side, right, tries Photos: South Side vs. Mepham girls soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?