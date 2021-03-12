BABYLON (6-4)

Coach: Rick Punzone

Key players: Dylan Morretti, OL/DL, Sr.; Elijah Kneeland, TE/DE, Jr.; Luke Lassen, QB/S, Sr.; Brady Winter, OL/LB, Soph.; Matt Marsden, OL/DL, Sr.

Running the multiple spread offense and a 4-3 defense, the entire Panthers offensive line will be returning after making it to the Division IV semifinals last season. Colin Winter (Sr.), returning from injury, will ignite the offense with his brother, Brady.

CENTER MORICHES (5-4)

Coach: Leonard Wright

Key players: John Gallo, OL/DL, Sr.; Jaiden Holmes, WR/DB, Sr.; Brendan Hayes, LB/RB, Sr.; Andrew Hromada, LB/RB, Jr.; Joel Treadwell, OL/DL, Jr.

The Red Devils run the spread offense and a 5-2 defense. Led by Gallo and Holmes, the team’s starting offensive line will be returning seeking a spot in the playoffs.

EAST HAMPTON (5-1)

Coach: Joe McKee

Key players: Kevin Bunce, RB/LB, Sr.; Topher Cullen, QB, Sr.; Drew Salamy, WR, Sr.; Hudson Brindle, WR/DB, Sr.; Richard Burranco, RB/LB, Sr.

Playing a junior varsity schedule for the last two seasons, the Bonackers are eager to build the team and compete at the varsity level this year. EH runs the spread offense and a 4-4 defense.

HAMPTON BAYS (3-6)

Coach: Richard Doulos

Key players: Jessie Riscen, OG/DT, Sr.; Jack McNamara, QB/S, Sr.; Ethan Culhane, OL/DL, Sr.; Jacob Tuttle, RB/LB, Sr.; Thomas Fassino, RB/C, Sr.

The Baymen run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense. Led by McNamara and a senior class, the team has an experienced offensive line looking to get more out of their passing game.

GLENN (5-4)

Coach: Dave Shanahan

Key players: Ian Fratarcangeli, LB/TE, Sr.; Sean Ryan, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Szokoli, WR/DB, Sr.; Tom Zabransky, K, Sr.; Dan Claffey, OL/DL, Sr.

Led by Fratarcangeli, the Knights run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense. After falling in the first round of the playoffs last season, the team is seeking improvements on both the offensive and defensive line.

PORT JEFFERSON (4-5)

Coach: Andrew Cosci

Key players: Luke Filippi, QB/LB, Jr.; Alex Ledesma T/DE/K, Sr.; James Gruenfelder, TE/LB, Sr.; Peter Murphy, C/DT, Sr.; Joey Shaughnessy, RB/LB, Sr.

The Royals run the spread offense and a 4-4 defense, are led offensively by Filippi, a skilled playmaker, and are seeking a deep playoff run.

WYANDANCH (1-7)

Coach: Josh Shields

Key players: DeAndre Smith, QB/S, Jr.; Devlin Samuels, LB, Sr.; Kevin Gonzales, T/DR, Sr.; Antwan Ruddock, WR/CB, Jr., Yadyre Watson, TE/LB, Sr.

Wyandanch runs the spread offense and a 4-3 defense. Looking to make an immediate impact are wide receivers Te’Sean Henry and Marcine Springfield.