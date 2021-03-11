Newsday's annual list of the top 100 high school football players on Long Island heading into the season, listed alphabetically.

Pierce Archer, Garden City, RB/DB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He will play a key role in Garden City’s pursuit of its fifth consecutive county title after recording 49 carries for 368 yards and 16 receptions for 237 yards last season.

Richie Arnett, Bay Shore, QB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

He is 137 yards away from breaking Ryan Mazzie's school career passing record of 2,257 yards.

Devin Aviles, Newfield, RB/LB, 5-9, 195, Jr.

He is a wrecking ball of a runner who gains big yardage after contact, leading the Wolverines with 642 yards rushing as a sophomore.

Chris Barry, East Meadow, RB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

He rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns, including 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 45-10 victory over Calhoun last season. He also is one of the team’s defensive focal points at outside linebacker.

Jhamari Bell, Bellport, RB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

The halfback scored five rushing touchdowns and added two receiving scores last season. He also had four interceptions and 63 tackles as a defensive back.

Willy Blair, Garden City, DL, 6-1, 210, Sr.

The focal point of Garden City’s defensive front, Blair’s production will be key to the Trojans’ hopes of capturing another county championship.

Kasper Borawski, West Babylon, OL/DL, 6-3, 280, Sr.

He’s a mauler on the offensive line, who also had 32 tackles on defense.

Zach Boyd, Bay Shore, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

This dynamic receiver had 56 receptions in 2019.

Derek Burrell, East Islip, WR/RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Jr.

A speedy do-it-all player on the perimeter, Burrell had 272 rushing yards and three touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Dan Caddigan, Smithtown West, RB/SS, 5-9, 170, Sr.

He is a very athletic two-way player who became a run stopper from the safety position with 62 tackles for the Bulls last season.

Andrew Calderon, MacArthur, OL/DL, 6-3, 250, Sr.

He is a three-year starter who brings plenty of physicality on both sides of the ball. Calderon provides a strong presence on the line for the Generals.

Aidan Cassara, Westhampton, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

He is a three-year starter who had 25 catches and five touchdowns as a receiver last season and ran for 400 yards and four touchdowns as a running back in his sophomore season.

Jack Cascadden, Garden City, RB/LB, 6-3, 210, Jr.

He is expected to take the next step after rushing for 274 yards on 36 carries in 2019. Cascadden also will help shore up Garden City’s defensive unit.

Liam Casey, Wantagh, MLB/G, 5-11, 215, Jr.

He made 100 tackles as a sophomore for a team that has made the playoffs in 25 out of 26 years. He is a "physical stud," according to coach Keith Sachs.

Vincent Catania, Connetquot, OL/DL, 6-1, 215, Sr.

He was a leading tackler for the T-Birds last season with 71, including 12 for a loss and three sacks.

Jack Cheshire, Sayville, QB, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Cheshire broke the Long Island record for passing touchdowns last season with 43. He completed 213 of 319 passes for 3,215 yards.

Dom Ciaccio, Farmingdale, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.

He had 531 combined rushing and receiving yards, with six total touchdowns last season and will be the focal point of the Dalers' offense. Ciaccio added a kickoff return touchdown and had 34 tackles.

Michael Cichon, Port Washington, OL/DT, 6-0, 240, Sr.

The two-way lineman controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for the Vikings.

Devin Cline, Rocky Point, RB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

A talented two-way starter, he had 18 total touchdowns last season and had 65 tackles as a linebacker.

Dan Cook, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, TE/LB, 5-11, 210, Sr.

He is the leader of the Hawks' defense and a physical presence at middle linebacker.

Xavier Cooper, Roosevelt, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Jr.

He ran for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. The junior also made 42 tackles.

Joe Costantino, West Islip, QB/FS, 5-9, 185, Sr.

The Lions' playmaker stepped into the quarterback position as a junior and gave the offense an instant jolt. He’s the key to a title run.

Chris Crane, Centereach, OLB/RB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

He totaled 38 tackles, including five sacks, and recovered a fumble for the Cougars last season.

Ahmad Crowell, Manhasset, WR/DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.

He caught 23 passes for 615 yards in 2019.

Joe Cruz, Sachem North, OL/DL, 6-5, 330, Jr.

This lineman is being looked at by many college coaches because of his size and agility.

Luca Cutolo, Syosset, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Jr.

He had 36 receptions for 639 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Billy Daal, Friends Academy, RB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

He had 12 touchdowns and 1,600 yards from scrimmage last season. He made 41 tackles, including three sacks.

Patrick Dalton, Bethpage, RB/S, 6-0, 175, Sr.

A dynamic runner who also can play wide receiver, he caught three touchdowns and had 272 receiving yards. He also made 38 tackles as a safety.

Anthony DeNicola, Carey, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He is the centerpiece for the Seahawks, who look to take the next step and make a playoff run. DeNicola will be a force at the line of scrimmage.

Mario DePasquale, Oceanside, OL/DL, 6-2, 210, Sr.

The left tackle is a two-year starter who protects Charlie McKee’s blindside and anchors the Sailors’ offense line. DePasquale also starts at defensive end.

Andres Duran, Oceanside, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Jr.

The three-year starter had 48 tackles last season and controls the defense at linebacker. He added 684 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 carries last season. He will play football at Hobart.

Dawin Fanor, Valley Stream Central, RB/DB, 6-2, 200, Sr.

He sparked the Eagles throughout 2019 and helped propel them toward their first playoff victory since 1989.

Ben Ferrara, Locust Valley, RB/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.

He ran for 1,100 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns. In the defensive backfield, the senior made 47 tackles, picked off four passes and scored two touchdowns.

Ryan Ferremi, East Islip, WR/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.

He's a tall target on the outside who will look to lead his team back to the Suffolk title game.

Luke Filippi, Port Jefferson, QB/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.

He is an excellent playmaking quarterback for the Royals. He threw for two touchdowns and made 42 tackles last season.

Thomas Flavin, Oceanside, RB/WR/DB, 5-7, 195, Sr.

He had 900 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season and will be a focal point in the Sailors’ offense. He rushed for 486 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 carries last season and caught 40 passes.

Ian Fratarcangeli, Glenn, LB/TE, 6-1, 210, Sr.

He scored two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries in 2019 and made 57 tackles, including a sack.

John Giller, Massapequa, QB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

The 6-footer passed for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception last season. Giller added 587 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Marc Giraud, East Meadow, FB/DL/LB, 5-11, 210 Sr.

He rushed for 618 yards and eight touchdowns, including 148 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-6 season-opening victory over Manhasset last season.

Jezayd Hall, Floyd, RB/S, 5-7, 170, Sr.

He is considered one of the top running backs in Suffolk. Hall also is a standout on defense.

Leisaan Hibbert, Half Hollow Hills East, QB/DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

He’s the key to the T-Birds' run to a playoff berth. He’s a dual threat to run or pass.

Jayshon Hines, North Babylon, OL/DL, 6-2, 225, Sr.

The two-way starter on the line is the prototype for the position that keys the Bulldogs' run-first offense. He’s quick to the point of attack and physical.

Zach Hoerter, Floyd, G, 6-3, 305, Sr.

He is a three-year starter on a line that facilitates almost 300 rushing yards per game. He'll play at Stony Brook next year.

RJ Holt, Port Washington, OL/DT, 6-0, 230, Sr.

He’s physical at the line of scrimmage and had seven tackles in a 35-13 victory over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK last year.

Ethan Hoyte, Lynbrook, RB/DB, 5-6, 150, Sr.

He’s a strong runner who amassed over 1,000 yards in 2019.

Jackson Hulse, Westhampton, RB/LB, 6-1,190, Sr.

A three-year starter who will make an impact on all three phases of the game. He made 50 tackles and five sacks as an outside linebacker in 2019. He’s also one of Suffolk’s top kickers.

Will Immel, Connetquot, WR/DB, Sr.

The Utica-bound wide receiver had 13 receptions for 143 yards and a score as a junior. He also had 18 tackles and an interception on defense.

Franklin Infante, East Rockaway, RB/CB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

He averaged over seven yards per carry in 2019, en route to 628 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Isom, MacArthur, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

He provided plenty of punch on the ground with 90 carries for 701 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also made an impact on defense with 49 tackles. Isom will be one of the headliners as the Generals look to return to the county final for the second straight season.

Tyree Jackson, Patchogue-Medford, QB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

This dual threat passed for over 1,100 yards and ran for over 500 as a junior.

Ryan Jones, Mount Sinai, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Last season, he ran for 706 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries. He also made 46 tackles, including three sacks.

Billy Kender, Mepham, QB, 6-1, 195, Sr.

A dynamic dual-threat quarterback, he passed for 851 yards, rushed for another 297 and accounted for 14 total touchdowns last season. Kender hopes to make the Pirates a title contender again after leading them to the county semifinals in 2019.

Luke Kirchner, Lawrence, OL/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He made 45 tackles for a team that won three of their final four games in 2019.

Elijah Kneeland, Babylon, TE/DE, 6-2, 200, Jr.

He rushed for three touchdowns on 11 carries last season and possesses both quickness and strength.

Jason Lascala, Plainedge, TE/DE, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He’s back at the tight end position after being moved to tackle last year. The senior catches and blocks exceptionally well.

Nico Laviano, Kings Park, HB/OLB, 5-9, 180, Jr.

He was Kings Park’s second-leading rusher and third in tackles in 2019. He’ll add kickoff return duties to his responsibilities this season.

Jack Ledden, North Shore, WR/S, 5-9, 160, Sr.

He rushed for 441 yards and five touchdowns and caught 365 yards worth of passes and two touchdowns last season. He’s going to Williams College in the fall.

Joe Leone, Plainedge, RB/DB, 5-6, 160, Sr.

He rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Max Llewellyn, Sayville, C/DE, 6-0, 235, Sr.

The center anchors the offensive line and is a terror on defense. He had 15 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks last season.

Alvaro Lopez-Salinas, East Meadow, OL/LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.

He led the defense with 51 tackles – including two sacks – last season and can make plays all over the field.

Jacob Maiorano, Hewlett, NG, 6-0, 240, Jr.

He’s a ballhawk on the defensive line – both recovering and forcing two fumbles in 2019. He also had 54 tackles and three sacks.

Aiden Mandell, North Shore, RB/DE, 6-4, 205, Sr.

He scored five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 234 yards last season. He also had five sacks on defense. He’s going to the University of Chicago.

Ryan Mastropaolo, Island Trees, FB/LB, 5-6,180, Jr.

He carried the ball 145 times for 963 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. He also made 16 solo tackles and picked off three passes.

Charlie McKee, Oceanside, QB, 6-1, 195, Jr.

The incredibly accurate quarterback completed 69% of his passes for 2,636 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He already holds the program record for passing yards (5,105) and is six touchdowns away from setting the touchdown record (55).

Matt Melkonian, South Side, RB/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

He is expected to flourish in a larger role after he carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown last season. Melkonian will be key as the Cyclones elevate to Nassau Conference II following last season’s appearance in the Conference III final.

CJ Messina, Sayville, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

He made an impact on both sides of the ball last season with 50 tackles and an interception and 43 receptions for 726 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dean Metzger, Carey, QB, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Metzger is regarded as one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the county and Carey will rely heavily on his playmaking ability.

Greg Milau, MacArthur, C/DL, 6-1, 300, Sr.

The anchor of the offensive line, he enters his fourth season as MacArthur’s starting center. Milau also prepares for his third season as an impact starter on the defensive line.

Marco Montreuil, Floral Park, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Watch the football around Montreuil. He’s dangerous in the return game – taking three kicks for touchdowns in 2019 – and as a defensive back, picking off two passes and making 35 tackles.

Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, RB/DB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

He rushed for 620 yards and made 19 catches for 346 yards last season. The senior is committed to play lacrosse at Michigan.

Sean Murphy, Locust Valley, TE/DE, 6-6, 250, Sr.

He made 20 catches for 300 yards and scored three touchdowns last season. He also made 66 tackes, including six behind the line and six sacks. The senior forced four fumbles and had an interception.

Chris Naronis, Floral Park, QB/DB, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Naronis returned from a hip injury just in time to run for an 85-yard touchdown against Plainedge in last season's playoffs. Prior to the injury, he threw for seven touchdowns in four games.

Luke Orbon, QB/DB, New Hyde Park, 6-0, 195, Sr.

He gave defenses fits with his legs in 2019, rushing for 850 yards and 12 touchdowns. Orbon also passed for 875 yards.

Luke Paniagua, Locust Valley, FB/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

He had 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also made 97 tackles, including 10 for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Trey Parkin, Baldwin, RB/LB, 6-3, 235, Sr.

He had 148 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts in a 33-7 victory over Hicksville last season. The senior had six rushing touchdowns and 33 tackles last season.

Ka’Shaun Parrish, Bellport, RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

The Clippers playmaker had 13 touchdowns as a junior, including two punt returns for scores. He also had two interceptions on defense.

Dan Pearo, Sachem East, OL/DL, 6-3, 270, Sr.

He is a three-year starter with a tremendous work ethic to match his superior technique and agility.

Tyler Pohlman, Smithtown East, RB/FS, 5-10, 175, Sr.

He totaled more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, including 950 on the ground, and scored seven touchdowns last season. He also had 46 tackles.

Christian Quinn, Freeport, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.

The speedy receiver will take over a primary playmaking role for the back-to-back Long Island Class I champions. He also won’t shy away from defending the opposing team’s top option.

Kyle Raber, Ward Melville, WR/S, 6-0, 165, Sr.

He has excellent hands and is very strong for his size. He had 41 tackles from his safety position last season.

Lorenzo Ramos, Farmingdale, RB/LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.

He is one of the most versatile players for the Dalers. He had 403 receiving yards and added 172 rushing yards and four total touchdowns last season. He had 43 tackles – including three sacks – and made 42 PATs.

Jack Randazzo, Lindenhurst, QB, 6-3, 180, Sr.

He has a strong arm and is a dual threat to run and pass.

Noah Rattmer, Longwood, QB, 6-0, 215, Sr.

A three-year starter, Rattmer has been of the top passers in Suffolk the past two years and can also run.

Tyrek Rawls, Freeport, OL/LB, 6-1, 220, Sr.

The hard-hitting linebacker will anchor a Freeport defense looking to win its third straight Long Island Class I championship.

Justin Robbert, Centereach, QB/S, 6-4, 220, Jr.

The Cougars expect a big year from their second-year starter. Robbert threw for 899 yards and nine scores as a sophomore.

Vincent Rotelli, Commack, TE/DE, 6-4, 240, Sr.

Rotelli’s size and strength has drawn interest from several schools, including Stony Brook.

Anthony Russo, Hauppauge, QB/S, 6-0, 200, Sr.

A dual-threat quarterback who will be trying to lead Hauppauge to the playoffs for the second year in a row after an eight-year absence. He also had 51 tackles and an interception at safety last season.

Isaiah Sadler, Floyd, C, 6-2, 270, Sr.

Sadler is a three-year starter for the Colonials. He is the anchor of an offensive line that has led Floyd to consecutive Division I playoff titles.

Jack Savalli, Mepham, OL/LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.

He provides considerable stability on the offensive line. Savalli also made quite an impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Pirates last season with 74 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Luke Schartner, Bayport-Blue Point, QB/DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

He threw for nine touchdowns last season. Schartner is resilient and his accuracy is key to the Phantoms’ success.

Johnny Schwarz, Shoreham-Wading River, WR/SS, 6-2, 180, Sr.

He is Division IV's leading returning receiver with 24 catches for 411 yards and a touchdown. As a three-year starter, he helped lead his team to the Long Island Championship last season.

Travis Shaver, Plainedge, QB/LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.

He rushed for 597 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. The junior also made 29 tackles and totaled four sacks.

Joey Spallina, Mount Sinai, QB/LB, 5-10, 185, Jr.

He rushed for 412 yards on 50 carries and scored six touchdowns last season. He also made 46 tackles and had six sacks.

Kory Stevenson, Longwood, C/DT, 6-3, 335, Sr.

He had 74 pancake blocks as a center. On defense, Stevenson had 12 tackles for loss and caused five fumbles in three playoff games last season.

Giff Stiansen, Oceanside, OL/DL, 5-8, 205, Sr.

The offensive guard is a three-year starter and controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for the Sailors.

Jack Temple, South Side, OL/DE, 6-1, 210, Sr.

He is regarded as one of the premier linemen in Nassau Conference II. Temple possesses both size and speed on the edge.

Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst, RB/LB, 6-0, 205, Jr.

He started as a sophomore and was a hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Bulldogs win the Long Island Class II title.

Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River, TE/OLB, 6-2, 190, Sr.

He has led Division IV in sacks in back-to-back years.

Jack Winey, Lindenhurst, FB/LB, 6-0, 225 Sr.

He is a returning Newsday All-Long Island linebacker. He is a crushing blocker as a fullback.

Nasir Youngblood, Huntington, RB/DB, 5-8, 180, Sr.

He is one of Long Island’s top halfbacks, an explosive runner and difficult to tackle in the open field.