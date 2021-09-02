With the start of high school football approaching, here's our annual list of the top 100 Long Island players heading into the season, listed in alphabetical order.

J.J. Ahlstrand, Northport, RB/DB/K, Sr.

The 6-1, 190-pound two-way starter is a three-sport athlete who can excel at any position he plays. He’ll move around for the Tigers.

Ryan Amato, Floyd, OL, Jr.

He has started since his freshman season, a rarity at Floyd. He is a tremendous run blocker.

Andrew Bardak, St. Anthony’s, LB, Sr.

He is the Friars’ top returning tackler (48) from the spring season.

Max Barone, Shoreham-Wading River, RB/S, Sr.

Barone led the Wildcats with 518 yards on 88 carries in six games last season.

Elias Barrett, Half Hollow Hills East, WR/DE, Sr.

He had 55 tackles and nine sacks rotating between defensive end and linebacker.

Paul Basile, Smithtown West, WR/LB, Sr.

This sure-handed receiver also is one of the leading tacklers for the Bulls.

Brian Benson, Floyd, DE/HB, Sr.

Benson is a returning All-Long Island first team selection who had 12 sacks and 32 tackles. He has devastating speed off the edge.

Deandre Blagrove, Malverne, RB/LB, Sr.

Blagrave plays a physical style and prefers to run over defenders. He also punishes ball carriers from his linebacker spot.

Cole Blatter, Comsewogue, OL/DL, Sr.

Blatter is one of the top two-way linemen on Long Island. The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder will be part of a veteran Comsewogue line.

Konadu Boadu, Half Hollow Hills East, OL/DL, Sr.

This 6-3, 265-pounder had 32 pancake blocks in the spring. He also had 60 tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Matthew Bonfanti, Sayville, CB/WR, Sr.

He is expected to be an impact player on both sides for the Golden Flashes. Bonfanti is a lockdown corner who will take away the opposing team’s top receiver.

Jonathan Borkowski, Kings Park, QB/CB, Sr.

He’s played three years on varsity and is an exceptional athlete with a strong throwing arm. His defensive reads and checkdowns help him to make the smart throws.

Nicholas Bottoni, Whitman, QB/DB, Sr.

Bottoni threw for 808 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He was a second team All-Long Island selection in the spring and expects to lead the Wildcats back to the playoffs.

Joey Broderick, Oceanside, OL/LB, Sr.

The hard-hitting linebacker had 30 tackles, three sacks and an interception in the spring, and will be a key piece on the Sailors’ offensive line.

Jo’Vanny Brown, Brentwood, RB/DB, Jr.

Brown rushed for 697 yards and five touchdowns in five games last spring.

Zadrian Budhoo, West Hempstead, RB, Sr.

He rushed for five touchdowns against Clarke last spring. He is a quick, physical runner who will key to the Rams’ offense.

Derek Burrell, East Islip, WR/RB, Sr.

The 5-7 wideout is speedy and has outstanding receiving skills. He rushed for 200 yards and four scores on 27 attempts last season and caught 21 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

Brandon Bush, Farmingdale, OL/DT, Sr.

The 6-2, 305-pound lineman is an intimidating force on both sides of the ball. He is a devastating blocker and one of the top run stoppers on Long Island.

Jack Cascadden, Garden City, RB, Sr.

The 6-3, 210-pound halfback was a Thorp Award finalist as a junior. He can get the tough yardage or break the long run. Cascadden is a difference maker for the Trojans, and teams will have trouble stopping him.

Liam Casey, Wantagh, MLB/G, Sr.

Casey is a leader on both the offensive line and linebacking unit. He was one of Wantagh’s leading tacklers.

Tom Cea, Sayville, RB/DE, Sr.

Cea was a key for the Sayville defense coming off the edge and making 12 tackles for a loss. He has breakaway speed but is an extremely hard runner that will be used in short yardage situations.

Lucas Chang, West Babylon, OL/DL, Jr.

The 6-3, 245-pounder made 23 tackles and added a sack in the spring season.

Jake Ciolino, Massapequa, WR/DB, Sr.

Ciolino had 543 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the defending Nassau Conference I champions.

Connor Collette, Chaminade, LB, Sr.

This very athletic linebacker will anchor the Flyers’ defense.

Evan Colwell, Elmont, WR/LB, Sr.

He’s a dynamic athlete who scored seven touchdowns -- four rushing and three receiving -- in the spring.

Joe Cruz, Sachem North, OL/DL, Sr.

The 6-6, 285-pounder is committed to Syracuse. He was second team All-Long Island selection as a junior.

Luca Cutolo, Syosset, WR/DB, Sr.

Cutolo totaled 11 touchdowns (nine receiving) in the spring, including four scores of at least 70 yards. His speed and playmaking ability make him an elite player on Long Island.

Michael D’Alessandro, Massapequa, RB/LB, Sr.

This year’s go-to player in the backfield for Massapequa rushed for 653 yards and 10 touchdowns for the defending Nassau Conference I champion.

Dan DeFelice, Lindenhurst OL/DL, Sr.

The two-way starter is versatile in all line positions, an invaluable asset for the Bulldogs.

Kevin Dolan, Ward Melville, OL/DL, Sr.

The 6-4, 225-pound two-way lineman is a three-year starter who led his team with eight sacks last spring.

Finn Duffy, MacArthur, RB/LB, Sr.

Duffy made 53 tackles and had a sack in the spring, leading the Generals to the Nassau Conference II final.

Leonard Edouard, Westbury, OL/DL, Sr.

At 6-0, 315 pounds, Edouard can control the line of scrimmage and is an imposing force for Westbury.

Luke Filippi, Port Jefferson, QB/LB, Sr.

He is instant offense for the Royals. Filippi passed for eight touchdowns and had more than 300 yards passing against Center Moriches and East Hampton.

Nick Giardino, Clarke, RB, Sr.

He is one of Long Island’s returning 1,000-yard rushers. He scored 10 total touchdowns.

Anthony Giordano, Shoreham-Wading River, FB/NT, Sr.

A strong hitter on both offense and defense, Giordano had 19 tackles last season, including eight for a loss.

Aidan Glynn, Miller Place, OT/DE, Sr.

The 6-1, 275-pound two-way lineman will be a key in setting the tone and controlling the line of scrimmage for the Panthers.

Matt Gomez, Connetquot, TE/MLB, Sr.

The 6-2, 195-pound defender led the T-Birds with 71 tackles, including 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also blocked three kicks.

Aidan Green, East Rockaway, RB/DB, Sr.

Green has game-changing ability after he grabbed two interceptions, forced two fumbles and added three tackles for loss. He also accumulated 284 all-purpose yards.

Ethan Greenwood, Kellenberg, QB, Sr.

He ran for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns and threw for three more scores in the spring as he shared the quarterback duties.

Henry Haberman, Port Washington, RB/S, Sr.

The three-year varsity player had 195 yards on 34 carries and five receptions for 110 yards in three games last season. He also added 15 tackles.

Joe Hackal, Newfield, WR/S, Sr.

The speedy Hackal is a breakaway threat. He had 493 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in four games as a junior.

Jack Halpin, Bellport, QB/S, Sr.

Halpin, a three-year starter, rushed and passed for more than 820 yards. He totaled 12 touchdowns in the spring.

Mason Hauser, Longwood, TE/LB, Jr.

The 6-1, 222-pound backer is the leader of the Lions' defense. He’s also an outstanding blocking tight end.

Joe Iadevaio, Plainedge, WR/DB, Sr.

He will serve as the top target this season. He had four touchdowns in the spring.

Brandon Ivy, Whitman, WR/DB, Sr.

The 6-2, 185-pound athlete was a first-team All-Long Island selection in the spring. He had four interceptions and 15 receptions.

Tyree Jackson, Patchogue-Medford, QB, Sr.

The three-year starter has led his team in rushing and passing for the last two years.

Owen Johansen, Northport, QB/DB, Jr.

He is one of Long Island’s top defensive backs. He had 51 tackles in the spring.

Anthony Kelly, Harborfields, OL/LB, Sr.

The senior is the leader of the Tornadoes' defense and is coming off a spring season where he totaled 54 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries

Chris Kelly, Sachem North, QB, Sr.

He threw for 481 yards and eight scores during the spring season.

Elijah Kneeland, Babylon, TE/DE, Sr.

A force on both sides of the ball, Kneeland caught eight touchdowns and ran for two, and had 51 tackles and six sacks.

Ronnie Kraemer, Oceanside, WR/DB, Sr.

The 5-8 receiver had 29 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns, and added 30 tackles and two interceptions last spring.

Nick Lamantia, Connetquot, WR/SS, Sr.

The T-Birds will rely on Lamantia to find the end zone. He had 205 yards rushing, three scores and 118 yards receiving and one touchdown in the spring.

Deegan Laube, Westhampton, Slot/CB, Sr.

Laube will serve as the Hurricanes' top cover guy. He’ll also be the big playmaker for the offense with his outstanding speed.

Joaquin Llaurado, Floral Park, OL/DL, Sr.

At 6-3, 275 pounds, he is one of the most imposing linemen on Long Island and a returning All-Long Island first-teamer.

Nico Laviano, Kings Park, TB/LB, Sr.

Laviano is a three-year starter at tailback and linebacker. He was the leading rusher on the team in the spring and was second in total tackles.

Daivon Lofton, North Babylon, RB/LB, Sr.

He rushed for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns on 141 carries in seven games in the spring.

Leo Lopez, East Islip, RB/DB, Sr.

The 6-1, 220-pounder rushed for 1,043 yards and 11 scores, and had multiple interception returns for touchdowns in his junior season. He earned the Joe Cipp Jr. Award as Suffolk’s best running back and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island first team.

Logan Lyson, Oceanside, TE/WR/LB, Jr.

Lyson had 30 tackles and two sacks last season and will take on a larger role on offense after posting 12 receptions for 109 yards as a sophomore.

Konrad Maciejny, West Islip, TB/LB, Sr.

He is standout player on both sides of the ball for the Lions. He will be an impact player this fall.

TJ Maher, South Side, WR/LB, Sr.

The All-Long Island second team selection in the spring will be a playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Cyclones.

Tyler Martini, Wantagh, RB/LB, Sr.

The All-Long Island second-teamer compiled 974 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries in the spring. Wantagh will lean heavily on his playmaking ability.

Ryan Mastropaolo, Island Trees, RB, Sr.

He’ll lead a strong ground game for the Bulldogs. He rushed for 411 yards and eight touchdowns in the spring.

James McHugh, Seaford, RB/LB, Sr.

McHugh totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards in the spring. He also had 54 tackles.

Drew McKittrick, West Babylon, QB/DB, Jr.

As a sophomore, McKittrick rushed for 405 yards and threw for another 200. He added 26 tackles and had a sack in seven games.

Michael Mecca, Oceanside, WR/DB, Sr.

The two-way standout will be one of Charlie McKee’s top targets this fall. Mecca had 44 receptions for 462 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 tackles and a sack last year.

Jakob Menichini, Massapequa, OL/DL, Sr.

The 6-foot, 240-pound two-way lineman helped Massapequa average 39 points per game last season and will be a key focal point on the line this year.

Charlie McKee, Oceanside, QB, 6-1, 205, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit completed 126 of 196 passes (64.3%) for 1,459 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions last season. He also rushed for 288 yards and 12 touchdowns on 74 carries.

Dean Metzger, Carey, QB, Sr.

He’s widely considered the best quarterback in Nassau Conference II. He’s athletic with a power arm who accounted for 17 touchdowns in the spring.

James Napoli, MacArthur, RB/DB, Sr.

Napoli rushed for four touchdowns and made 19 tackles on defense in the spring. His role will increase as a senior.

Kenyon Miles, St. Anthony’s, WR, Jr.

He has D-I talent and is the Friars’ top returning wideout (three touchdowns in the spring).

Rino Monteforte, Kellenberg, LS/OL, Sr.

He is one of Long Island’s top long-snappers and has committed to Buffalo.

JT Morello, Eastport-South Manor, OL/DL, Sr.

Morello is a force on both sides of the line at 6-3 and 275 pounds.

Mack Murtha, Sayville, WR/DB, Sr.

Murtha did not start last season but blossomed in a backup role and demonstrated what opponents will see this season. With speed and athleticism, Murtha will be one of the most dynamic players at both receiver and defensive back in Suffolk.

Chris Naronis, Floral Park, QB, Sr.

In addition to passing for four touchdowns, he also had 349 yards and five scores on 35 carries in the spring.

Eric Orbon, New Hyde Park, LB/TE, Sr.

He’s an all-over-the-field tackling machine. He had 71 tackles, including eight for a loss in the spring.

Matthew Papach, MacArthur, WR/DB, Sr.

He scored four touchdowns in the spring. On defense, he made 22 tackles and had three interceptions.

Calvin Pedatella, Bellport, WR/LB, Sr.

Pedatella had 73 tackles, including 14 for a loss, in the spring season. He’s a three-year starter.

Daniel Quigley, North Shore, QB/DB, Sr.

He’s a dual-threat quarterback who can pick apart a defense. He scored 17 total touchdowns in the spring.

Reece Ramos, North Shore, OL/DL, Sr.

Ramos is known as a powerful pass rusher who can create havoc in the backfield. He’s also the anchor of a stellar offensive line.

Justin Robbert, Centereach, QB, Sr.

The three-year starter is a 6-4, 220-pound quarterback with a big-time arm.

Tyler Roszko, Manhasset, RB/DL, Sr.

Manhasset is coming off an undefeated county championship season. Roszko will be key to the team's chances of repeating.

Vincent Rotelli, Commack, TE/DE, Sr.

The 6-5, 250-pounder had eight sacks as a junior. He is committed to play at Stony Brook.

Charlie Sands, Sayville, DB/RB, Sr.

Sands, an All-Long Island second-teamer, finished the year with 41 tackles (23 solo), three sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Luke Schmitt, Garden City, QB, Sr.

In his second year as the starting quarterback, Schmitt led the Trojans to the Nassau Conference II title. He has big-play ability.

Mark Anthony Scott, St. John the Baptist, RB/DB, Sr.

He’s an exciting runner who rushed for 722 yards and seven touchdowns last spring.

Jameson Seeger, Islip, WR/DB, Sr.

He is an explosive offensive player at wide receiver. He caught 26 passes for six touchdowns during his junior season.

Scotty Seymour, Miller Place, RB/DB, Jr.

Seymour transfers back to Miller Place after a year at St. Anthony’s. Coach Adam St. Nicholas believes he’ll be an important part of the Panthers' attack. He rushed for 195 yards and two scores as a freshman for Miller Place in 2019.

Brady Shannon, Comsewogue, QB, Sr.

Shannon is a three-year starter who threw for 844 yards and eight touchdowns, including four touchdowns in a win over Half Hollow Hills West.

Travis Shaver, Plainedge, QB/LB, Sr.

He’ll look to lead Plainedge to its fourth consecutive county title game appearance. The Red Devils can be explosive behind the athletic Shaver.

Jordan Smikle, Farmingdale, WR/DB, Sr.

The 6-3, 175-pound receiver has tremendous hands and creates matchup nightmares for opponents. The three-year starter had 14 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

Jameson Smith, Bayport-Blue Point, WR/DB, Sr.

One of the top all-around athletes in Suffolk, Smith is a threat to score on any play. He ran for three touchdowns and caught four touchdown passes in five games last season.

Joey Spallina, Mt. Sinai, QB/LB, Sr.

Whether it’s spring or fall, you’ll find Spallina making plays. He had 360 rushing yards and 290 passing yards and made 35 tackles last season.

Christopher Stancarone, Division QB, Sr.

He was a force in the spring season, scoring seven rushing touchdowns and throwing for seven more.

Brendan Staub, Garden City, OL/DL, Sr.

He’s a fast and physical lineman who is committed to Cornell to play lacrosse. He was an All-Long-Island first-teamer in football and second-teamer in lacrosse last season.

Jakkai Stith, Hempstead, QB, Jr.

Stith led Hempstead to a 3-1 record in the spring, including two-touchdown games in victories over Hicksville and Westbury.

Charles Tauckus, Cold Spring Harbor, FB/LB, Sr.

Tauckus totaled 27 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in six games.

Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst, RB/LB, Sr.

This three-year starter hits as hard as any linebacker out there. He’s also a bruising blocker.

Liam Villanti, Whitman, OL/LB, Sr.

He was a second-team All-Long Island selection in the spring, leading the Wildcats’ defense with 51 tackles.

CJ Williams, Friends Academy, DL, Sr.

An imposing force at 6-7 and 255 pounds, Williams clogs running lanes on defense and is dominant on the offensive line.

Joe Young, Babylon, QB, Sr.

A second team All-Long Island selection as a junior, Young ran for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns and threw for 381 yards and 12 touchdowns in the spring.