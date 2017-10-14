It didn’t take very long for the Garden City football team to let everyone know that the winning streak would not end Saturday.

Garden City beat Carey, 38-0, in a Nassau II game for a 6-0 start to the season. The Trojans have won 18 straight.

Garden City led Carey 31-0 when the starters were pulled at halftime.

“We want to run the ball, and I think we’ve been doing a good job mixing in enough passing to keep people honest,” coach Dave Ettinger said.

Running back Justin Coppola made it 17-0 in the first quarter when he caught a screen pass from quarterback Colin Hart and went 38 yards for a touchdown. Hart completed 5 of 9 passes for 127 yards and two TDs to supplement the Trojans’ rushing attack.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie ran 11 times for 101 yards and two TDs before being pulled at halftime. The junior leads Nassau with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Garden City stopped Carey on 10 of 11 third-down conversion attempts and the held standout quarterback Dominic Rutigliano to just 8-for-21 passing for 96 yards. Of its six first half possessions, Carey punted five times and once turned it over on downs.

The Trojans — led by a secondary and linebacking crew that is mostly the same group that started for last year’s championship team — have not allowed a first-half touchdown this season.

“They are doing an excellent job communicating,” Ettinger said. “They have a lot of experience, so we came in this summer a step ahead of where we’ve been in the past. They recognize so many different things and the execution was excellent.”

Garden City defensive end Andrew DeSantis and defensive tackle Mike McAuley dominated Carey at the point of attack. DeSantis had a sack and two tackles for loss, and McAuley’s strip sack on the first play of the second quarter led to a Yeboah-Kodie 12-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage to put the Trojans ahead 24-0.

“It’s great to know that if we have a lead, we’re always just focused on keeping it,” DeSantis said.

Garden City is 26-1 under Ettinger. The Trojans will look to continue their success at Valley Stream Central next week, in the penultimate game of the regular season.

“Obviously we have to get another good win and keep going from there,” Coppola said. “We just have to keep on rollin.’ ”