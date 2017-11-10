The gusts were increasing; the real-feel temperatures were dropping. Both were in the 20s on Friday night, but for Garden City, it was all about the win-chill factor. That was especially true for running back Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, who followed the age-old remedy for dealing with the cold: Just keep moving.

Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 226 yards on 17 carries, with four touchdowns, as the No. 1 Trojans defeated No. 6 Calhoun, 35-14, in a Nassau II semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

Garden City, the defending Long Island Class II champion, improved to 10-0 and extended its winning streak to 22 games. The Trojans will play the winner of the Carey-Mepham game next Friday at Hofstra.

“It makes your hands cold and you saw that,” Yeboah-Kodie said with a teeth-chattering laugh, a reference to his two fumbles in the chill of the night. One of them was recovered by Calhoun early in the third quarter, when Garden City was clinging to a 14-7 lead. “But I knew I had to shake it off.”

Yeboah-Kodie shook his miscue off in a big way. After the Trojans’ defense, aided by a holding call that wiped out a 25-yard Calhoun run by Thomas Casimano, forced a punt. Yeboah-Kodie took a pitchout, took off around right end and made an abrupt cutback across the field for a 76-yard touchdown. The 5-11, 175-junior was hot stuff, and the Colts (6-4) never recovered.

“They were loading everyone inside so we tried to get outside,” Yeboah-Kodie said of his third touchdown. “My downfield blocker [quarterback] Colin Hart did a good job of not blocking their kid in the back and I cut it inside.”

Yeboah-Kodie, who displayed an array of stutter-steps and sharp cuts, was sizzling from the start. On the first drive of the game, he carried for 20 and 23 yards, then finished the sequence off with a 1-yard touchdown run. Calhoun answered on Casimano’s 45-yard scoring dash. He finished with 120 yards on 17 carries.

The Trojans’ defense forced Calhoun to punt late in the second quarter and Yeboah-Kodie took advantage of a short field with a 14-yard run that set up his 20-yard scoring gallop and a 14-7 halftime lead.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Late in the third quarter, James Buckley (6.5 tackles, two sacks) tackled Casimano for a 3-yard loss and then sacked Nicholas Turrini for a huge 18-yard loss that forced a punt into the wind that went only 8 yards to the Calhoun 10. Yeboah-Kodie took a toss right and scooted 10 yards for a 35-7 lead.

“He’s got all the tools. He’s a full-package player,” Garden City coach Dave Ettinger said. “He’s fast, he’s strong and he has good vision.”

Those are the cold, hard facts.