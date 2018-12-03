Tyler Pedersen built a reputation as more than just a bruising lineman on either side of the ball for the Northport football team.

The senior always made assuming a leadership role a top priority.

“He’s as good as it gets,” Northport coach Pat Campbell said. “People are drawn to his personality. He’s a very welcoming guy and he always makes himself available to people.”

The team-oriented Pedersen, an offensive and defensive tackle, was named the Bob Zellner Award winner – honoring the top lineman in Suffolk – at the awards dinner Monday night at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Hauppauge.

While many two-way linemen may put increased emphasis on racking up tackles, Pedersen said he takes greater pride in his offensive line contributions.

“I definitely prefer playing offensive line,” Pedersen said. “I like imposing my will on my opponents. There’s nothing else like it.”

Campbell highlighted the qualities that regarded Pedersen as the premier lineman in the county.

“He’s got a really high motor,” Campbell said. “You watch him on offense, he’s very physical and he finishes blocks at the second level. If you watch him on tape driving people downfield, his feet never really stop moving. He puts his chest on people and runs through contact. He’s a very strong finisher.”

On defense, the 6-3, 275-pound Pedersen displayed numerous flashes of sheer dominance in 2018. He recorded 38 tackles, including 10 for a loss, for a Tigers squad that finished 6-3.

“He’s really hard to move at his size,” Campbell said. “You’ll see him making tackles while he’s being blocked because he doesn’t get moved. Someone could push on him and he’ll still make a tackle.”

Campbell detailed how Pedersen has continued to extend his availability even after the senior’s playing days at Northport ended after a playoff loss.

“He’s played such a huge role and he’s what we call a program kid,” Campbell said. “He’s always been a hard worker and an all-season guy. He’s constantly present in the weight room. Even now when the season is over he’s working with freshmen in there. He’s that kind of kid. He’s there all the time and the work he put in in the offseason really paid off for him this year.”

Pedersen said he’s always delighted in giving back.

“It’s just something I’ve always really enjoyed doing,” Pedersen said. “I really want to be able to help out the younger players and the program moving forward.”