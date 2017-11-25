When Oceanside quarterback Tommy Heuer looks downfield from the pocket, he must feel like he is at an all-you-can eat buffet. So many tantalizing choices.

There’s downfield-threat Jake Lazzaro, versatile Derek Cruz, big-play Dylan Judd, and physical Bernie Diaz.

“The best group of athletic skill guys we’ve ever had in my nine years. That helps Tommy out tremendously,” Oceanside coach Rob Blount said of a receiving corps that made Heuer the most prolific quarterback on Long Island with 2,661 yards passing, 36 touchdowns against only two interceptions and an 83.5 completion percentage.

The foursome combined to share all 15 of Heuer’s completions in last week’s 17-0 victory over Freeport in the Nassau I title game that moved the Sailors into the Long Island Championships for the first time in school history. Oceanside will face Lindenhurst in the Class I title game on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium in a showdown of top-seeded 11-0 teams.

“They struggled together last year and they learned. Now the chemistry is clicking,” Blount said. “The best part is that they are so unselfish. There’s no arguing. There’s no bickering if one guy gets only one or two catches in a game.”

Turns out, there’s been plenty of footballs to go around. Cruz, at 5-10, 165, leads Nassau with 69 catches for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also a dangerous runner with 738 yards and 12 more scores. “He’s the most dynamic of the group,” Blount said. “Put him in the slot. Put him outside. He can catch balls out of the backfield. He can go over the middle. He’s the best with the ball in his hands. He’s so shifty and he can make a play. He’s the toughest one to cover.”

Lazzaro is the most explosive. He has 45 catches and leads Nassau with 964 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions. “He’s the big-play guy, the vertical threat,” Blount said. “He gives us height (6-2, 180) and stretches the field, which opens it up for the other guys underneath. He’s been relatively quiet in the playoffs because he’s starting to get bracketed in double coverage. But it’s tough to cover them all.”

Judd, at 6-1, 200, has the most varsity experience. “He’s been pretty consistent the last three years,” Blount said of the senior who has 34 catches for 525 yards and eight touchdowns. “He makes big plays with the ball in his hands and big plays at big moments. Tommy knows he can always check down to him.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Diaz is 6-1, 190, and according to Blount, “the most physical of the bunch.” Diaz has caught 33 passes for 443 yards and eight TDs. “He’s a possession receiver and does the downfield blocking. He’s our fourth option. That’s not a bad fourth option.”

Just another entree on the Oceanside menu.