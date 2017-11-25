Undefeated Oceanside will get a lot of air time vs. Lindenhurst in LI Class I final
Turns out, there’s been plenty of footballs to go around in Oceanside's passing attack.
When Oceanside quarterback Tommy Heuer looks downfield from the pocket, he must feel like he is at an all-you-can eat buffet. So many tantalizing choices.
There’s downfield-threat Jake Lazzaro, versatile Derek Cruz, big-play Dylan Judd, and physical Bernie Diaz.
“The best group of athletic skill guys we’ve ever had in my nine years. That helps Tommy out tremendously,” Oceanside coach Rob Blount said of a receiving corps that made Heuer the most prolific quarterback on Long Island with 2,661 yards passing, 36 touchdowns against only two interceptions and an 83.5 completion percentage.
The foursome combined to share all 15 of Heuer’s completions in last week’s 17-0 victory over Freeport in the Nassau I title game that moved the Sailors into the Long Island Championships for the first time in school history. Oceanside will face Lindenhurst in the Class I title game on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium in a showdown of top-seeded 11-0 teams.
“They struggled together last year and they learned. Now the chemistry is clicking,” Blount said. “The best part is that they are so unselfish. There’s no arguing. There’s no bickering if one guy gets only one or two catches in a game.”
Turns out, there’s been plenty of footballs to go around. Cruz, at 5-10, 165, leads Nassau with 69 catches for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also a dangerous runner with 738 yards and 12 more scores. “He’s the most dynamic of the group,” Blount said. “Put him in the slot. Put him outside. He can catch balls out of the backfield. He can go over the middle. He’s the best with the ball in his hands. He’s so shifty and he can make a play. He’s the toughest one to cover.”
Lazzaro is the most explosive. He has 45 catches and leads Nassau with 964 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions. “He’s the big-play guy, the vertical threat,” Blount said. “He gives us height (6-2, 180) and stretches the field, which opens it up for the other guys underneath. He’s been relatively quiet in the playoffs because he’s starting to get bracketed in double coverage. But it’s tough to cover them all.”
Judd, at 6-1, 200, has the most varsity experience. “He’s been pretty consistent the last three years,” Blount said of the senior who has 34 catches for 525 yards and eight touchdowns. “He makes big plays with the ball in his hands and big plays at big moments. Tommy knows he can always check down to him.”
Diaz is 6-1, 190, and according to Blount, “the most physical of the bunch.” Diaz has caught 33 passes for 443 yards and eight TDs. “He’s a possession receiver and does the downfield blocking. He’s our fourth option. That’s not a bad fourth option.”
Just another entree on the Oceanside menu.
OCEANSIDE
SAILORS
No. Player Grade Pos.
1 Daniel Mullin 10 WR/LB
2 Jake Lazzaro 11 WR/DB
4 Francesco Ancona 12 K
5 Joseph Ruggeri 10 RB/LB
6 Alijah James 11 RB/DB
7 Michael Waters 11 OL/DL
8 John Natoli 11 WR/DB
9 Peter Folias 11 K
10 Tommy Heuer 12 QB
11 Liam Artus 11 WR/LB
12 Nick Platia 10 WR/DB
14 Leo Alvarez 11 WR/LB
15 Sam Williamson 12 WR/DB
16 Christian Festa 12 QB/DB
17 Paul Lastella 11 WR/DB
19 Nicholas Hartofellis 11 WR/DB
20 Thomas Schmitt 10 WR/DB
22 Charles Ward 12 WR/DB
23 Derek Cruz 12 RB/DB
24 Chris Cascio 11 RB/DB
26 Bryan Aguilar 12 RB/LB
27 Austin Morelli 12 WR/DB
28 Dylan Judd 12 WR/DB
30 Joe Weidel 10 RB/LB
33 Bernie Diaz 12 WR/LB
35 Thomas Flavin 9 RB/DB
42 Daniel Cascio 11 RB/LB
44 Christian Muller 11 RB/LB
50 Edward Mannone 11 RB/LB
52 Joseph Tafuri 11 OL/DL
53 Tre Lyson 11 OL/DL
54 Michael Capitelli 12 OL/DL
55 KC Carlson 10 OL/DL
56 Connor Calkin 11 OL/DL
58 Michael Costello-Moscowitz 12 OL/DL
61 Joe Cavero 11 OL/DL
62 Josh Tiernan 11 OL/DL
63 Michael Giordano 12 OL/DL
64 Ben Blankoph 12 OL/DL
65 Vincent Schell 12 OL/DL
66 Jack Southard 12 OL/DL
68 Michael Scibelli 12 OL/DL
70 Jonathan Curcio 11 OL/DL
72 Matthew Brooks 10 OL/DL
73 Anthony Iaquinta 12 OL/DL
75 Christofer Pullini 12 OL/DL
78 Jared Gonzalez 10 OL/DL
81 Justin Ambrosecchia 12 WR/DB
89 Jonathan Rivera 11 WR/LB
Coach Rob Blount
SAILORS’
ROAD TO THE LIC
Nassau I PLAYOFFS
Baldwin 14-7
Farmingdale 42-6
County championship
Freeport 17-0