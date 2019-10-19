Dan Villari completed 5 of 5 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead Plainedge over Valley Stream North, 42-0, in Nassau Conference III football on Oct. 19, 2019. Villari connected with Doug Elsesser for two TDs in the first quarter and found Luke Lombardi for a 39-yard score as Plainedge led 28-0 after one quarter. Travis Shaver had touchdown runs of 58 and 41 yards in the second quarter for a 42-0 halftime lead. Elsesser caught three passes for 68 yards. Six players recorded a sack each for Plainedge (6-0). Valley Stream North falls to 3-3.

