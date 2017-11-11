Chris Hogan caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Wantagh’s 25-20 victory over Roosevelt Saturday, but it didn’t come easy.

The winning play in the Nassau III semifinal game at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium started with some razzle-dazzle — a pass from fellow wide receiver Ryan Murphy — and ended with Hogan making the catch under a blinding light with 1:02 left to play.

“I actually had trouble seeing it because it got lost in the light,” said Murphy. “I just thought, ‘I can’t drop this pass’, and then it just dropped into my hands.”

Quarterback Ryan McCarty set the winning play in motion as he dropped back and threw a screen pass to Murphy, who instead of running, pulled the ball back and fired a 39-yard strike to Hogan.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Kevon Hall with 3:26 left, had put Roosevelt up. 20-19, but those who know Wantagh coach Keith Sachs fully expected him to open up his bag of tricks.

“People know we have them because we run them a lot,” Sachs said of his gadget plays. “But we practice them everyday like they’re regular plays. We take pride in how we run them and don’t count on just fooling the other team. In the end, it’s not just the trick. We executed it beautifully.”

Patrick Walsh put the Warriors ahead 13-6 after his second touchdown run of the third quarter, a 35-yard blast with 3:48 remaining. Walsh ran for 129 yards on 16 carries.

Roosevelt’s Hall ran 43 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the season as Nassau county’s leading rusher with 2,211 yards and 23 touchdowns.