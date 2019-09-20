Ward Melville meets Floyd in a Suffolk football matchup on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 drags Ward Melville's Michael Fiore #34 for extra yardage during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Wayne Bristel #11 celebrates with Thomas Verga #17 after he scored a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 breaks tackles and carries the ball up the middle during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Michael Fiore #34 carries the ball for a big gain before fumbling during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 carries the ball during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 scores a touchdown during the second quarter on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 carries the ball up the middle during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Nate Volpe #9 scrambles out of the pocket during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 stiff arms Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Justice Spencer #6 scrambles out of the pocket looking to pass during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 breaks a tackle by Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 on his way to a first quarter touchdown on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Biran Lombardo #14 kicks the extra point held by Joshua Sutherland #81 during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Floyd's Thomas Verga #17 carries the ball around the corner and runs down the sideline for a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Thomas Verga #17 carries the ball around the corner and gets a key block by Kyle Colver #21 allowing him to run down the sideline for a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 breaks tackles and carries the ball up the middle during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's head coach Chris Boltrek signals to his team during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's head coach Paul Longo looks on from the sideline during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 catches a pass and breaks a tackle by William Floyd's Devin Brown #4 during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.