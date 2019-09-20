TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Ward Melville vs. Floyd

Ward Melville meets Floyd in a Suffolk football matchup on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 drags Ward Melville's
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 drags Ward Melville's Michael Fiore #34 for extra yardage during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Wayne Bristel #11 celebrates with Thomas
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Wayne Bristel #11 celebrates with Thomas Verga #17 after he scored a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 breaks tackles and
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 breaks tackles and carries the ball up the middle during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Michael Fiore #34 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Ward Melville's Michael Fiore #34 carries the ball for a big gain before fumbling during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 carries the ball during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Michael Fiore #34 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 scores a touchdown
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 scores a touchdown during the second quarter on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 carries the ball up the middle during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Nate Volpe #9 scrambles out of
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Nate Volpe #9 scrambles out of the pocket during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 stiff arms Ward
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 stiff arms Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Justice Spencer #6 scrambles out of
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Ward Melville's Justice Spencer #6 scrambles out of the pocket looking to pass during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 breaks a tackle
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 breaks a tackle by Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 on his way to a first quarter touchdown on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Biran Lombardo #14 kicks the extra
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Biran Lombardo #14 kicks the extra point held by Joshua Sutherland #81 during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Thomas Verga #17 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Floyd's Thomas Verga #17 carries the ball around the corner and runs down the sideline for a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Thomas Verga #17 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Thomas Verga #17 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 breaks tackles and
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Jezayd Hall #5 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Ward Melville's head coach Chris Boltrek signals to
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Ward Melville's head coach Chris Boltrek signals to his team during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's head coach Paul Longo looks on
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's head coach Paul Longo looks on from the sideline during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 catches a pass
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Ward Melville's Jack Gillen #3 catches a pass and breaks a tackle by William Floyd's Devin Brown #4 during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 carries the ball
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

William Floyd's Tyshawn Lopez #1 carries the ball down the sideline for a big gain during the first half on Sept. 20, 2019 at Ward Melville.

