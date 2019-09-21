LI's top football performers of Week 2

RYAN AMATO, ISAIAH SADLER, ZACHARY HOERTER, CORIE CREWS, SANTIAGO STRICK, Floyd

The Floyd offensive line steamrolled the Ward Melville front in a lopsided 45-6 win on the road. They totaled 301 yards in the first 18 minutes.

JACOB BRUNO, Cold Spring Harbor

He rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 38-14 over Locust Valley.

ANTHONY CAMBRIA, Comsewogue

He had seven receptions for a Long Island record 318 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-20 victory over Hauppauge. His 90-yard touchdown in the third quarter extended the lead to 35-12.

DOMINIC CIACCIO, Farmingdale

He had 231 total yards of offense and three touchdowns, including a 74-yard kickoff return for a score, in a 43-36 win over Oceanside.

DEVIN CLINE, Rocky Point

He rushed for 170 yards and scored touchdowns of 15, 43, and 38 yards on 15 carries in a 35-0 win over Amityville.

TERRANCE EDMOND, Freeport

He rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 6 of 8 passes for 86 yards in a 49-13 win over Massapequa.

CHAYSE GORDON, Freeport

He hit all seven extra-point attempts in a 49-13 win over Massapequa.

HUNTER HUGHES, Newfield

He had three interceptions, broke up four passes, and added 82 yards on six catches, including a 48-yard touchdown in a 42-18 win over Bellport.

KEN LAZO, Brentwood

Lazo totaled 427 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in a 52-35 win over Riverhead. He had 121 return yards, 150 receiving and 156 rushing.

PATTRICK MAI, Islip

He had a 51-yard interception return for a score and a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 42-13 win over Miller Place.

TYLER POHLMAN, Smithtown East

The junior halfback rushed for 153 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns in a 27-7 win over Deer Park.

TOM VONBARGEN, Wantagh

He caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and a score in a 28-14 win over North Shore. He also threw a 70-yard touchdown pass.

NASIR YOUNGBLOOD, Huntington

He had 202 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in a 55-7 win over Copiague.