LI's top football performers of Week 3

Christopher Annitto, St. John the Baptist: He led the defense with 12 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks in a 35-0 win over Cardinal Spellman. He also had an 18-yard interception return for a score.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River: The quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Glenn. He rushed 15 times for 136 yards and two scores.

Anthony Cambria, Comsewogue: He caught five passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in a 41-13 win over Harborfields. He has 526 receiving yards in the last two games.

Ford Carney, Garden City: Carney rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-7 win over Carey.

Jack Cheshire, Sayville: The quarterback completed 17 of 24 passes for 389 yards and seven touchdowns in a 48-21 over West Babylon.

Doug Elsesser, Plainedge: He had seven tackles and two interceptions in a 25-7 win over Wantagh. He also caught a TD pass.

John Giller, Massapequa: He completed 11 of 17 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-21 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

Kyle Haff, West Islip: Haff forced a safety and added five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 40-19 win over Hills East. He also scored a TD.

Ethan Hoyte, Lynbrook: He rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 36-6 win over Lawrence.

Aidan McBride, Patchogue-Medford: He had two TD receptions and returned a blocked punt for a score in a 41-12 win over Central Islip.

Brock Murtha, Sayville: He caught four passes for 212 yards and four scores in a 48-21 win over West Babylon.

Anele Nwanyanwu, Longwood: He rushed for 288 yards and five scores on 16 carries in a 55-34 win over Brentwood. He also had 12 tackles and a sack.

Alex Rende, Massapequa: He had six receptions for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-21 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

Louis Ridley, Malverne: He ran for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 42-15 win over Oyster Bay.

Luke Schartner, Bayport-Blue Point: He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three more in a 38-0 win over Hampton Bays. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards and rushed for 83 yards.

Dan Settino, Kellenberg: Settino completed 19 of 24 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a score in a 30-7 win over Xavier.

Joey Spallina. Mt. Sinai: He had three touchdowns, including an 86-yard interception return in a 39-20 win over Port Jefferson. He also recovered two fumbles.

Zion Tracy, Long Island Lutheran: He contributed in every facet of the game, with four receptions for 75 yards, an interception and a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 34-0 win over Pingry (N.J.).