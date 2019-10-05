Andrew Albertelli, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK: He rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 41-0 win over Westbury. He had an interception and six tackles.

Idris Carter, Roosevelt: His 14-yard fourth quarter TD run was the game winner in a 34-28 win Bethpage. Carter rushed 18 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 11 passes for 106 yards.

Charlie Cook, Division: He rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more and 149 yards in a 42-13 win over Glen Cove. He also made seven tackles.

Gavin Davanzo, Rocky Point: He rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, threw for another 20-yard score, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in a 34-21 win over Harborfields.

Bobby DiCapua, West Islip: Set the all-time scoring record for kickers at West Islip after he nailed field goals of 37 and 32 yards and hit all five extra points in a 41-15 win over Connetquot. DiCapua has 132 kicking points breaking the record of Skip Thomas with 126 points.

Ben Ferrara, Locust Valley: He had 25 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and returned an interception 61 yards for a score in a 40-24 victory over Malverne.

Sam Florio, Port Jefferson: He threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in a 62-0 win over Greenport-Southold. He threw touchdown passes of 16, 64, 45, and 12 yards.

Jason Kessler, Carey: The quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Manhasset.

Luke Orbon, New Hyde Park: He blocked a punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown in a 21-14 win over Sewanhaka. He rushed 10 times for 105 yards and a score and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Holden Overbeck, Garden City: He completed all three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Calhoun. He also rushed for a score and added an interception return of 91 yards for a touchdown.

Tyreek Parker, Riverhead: He had four sacks and recovered a fumble in a 30-12 win over Bay Shore.

Quinn Smith, Hampton Bays: He rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries, had a two-point conversion run in a 29-0 win over Southampton.

Patrick Spinola, East Meadow: He recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 40-14 win over Elmont.

Fernando Rodriguez, Longwood: He rushed for 152 yards on 16 carries, including the game-winning 41-yard touchdown in a 27-21 win over Ward Melville.

Yasir Shabazz-Allah, Valley Stream South: He rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 36-14 win over Oyster Bay.

Tom Verga, Floyd: He completed 13 of 22 attempts for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 58-yard TD pass down the left sideline with five seconds remaining in a 21-20 win over Sachem East.

Tylique Walker, Uniondale: He rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 26-8 win over Syosset.

-- Gregg Sarra