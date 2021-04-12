Gridiron Greats: Week 5's top football performances
ALYSSA ACCORDINO, MacArthur
She set a program kicking record for points in a game (10), according to coach Bobby Fehrenbach, in a 52-20
victory over Valley Stream Central. She converted all seven of her PATs, which tied a school record, and she
had a 32-yard field goal in the win.
RYAN BELL, Smithtown West
He had five catches for 132 yards, including touchdown receptions of 11 and 81 yards in a 39-28 win over North Babylon. He also added an 80-yard kick return for a score.
JACK CHESHIRE, Sayville
He was 19-for-28 passing for a school record 500 yards and five TDs in a 47-21 win over Westhampton.
JOE COSTANTINO, West Islip
He rushed 21 times for 263 yards and two TDs in a 24-14 win over previously unbeaten Bellport. He also threw a16-yard scoring pass to Nolan Walters.
NAHLEAJ DELBRIDGE, Deer Park
He had two interceptions, including a 56-yard pick-6, in a 27-14 win over Eastport-South Manor. He also had five receptions for 75 yards and a score.
BEN FERRARA, Locust Valley
He had 240 yards and five TDs on 25 carries in a 42-22 win over East Rockaway.
LEISAAN HIBBERT, Half Hollow Hills East
He had three of Hills East’s four TDs in a 28-7 win over Connetquot. He threw a 40-yard TD pass to Morgan
Talifiero, returned a punt 60 yards for a score and returned an interception 30 yards for a TD.
PHILLIP LAROSA, North Shore
He had nine carries — five for TDs — and 133 yards rushing in a 42-20 win over Lawrence.
BRIAN LOWRY, Sewanhaka
He rushed 14 times for 159 yards with two TDs and added a 79-yard interception return to close the scoring for Sewanhaka (3-1)in Nassau II. He also had eight tackles, two for a loss, and one forced fumble in a 28-0 win over Bellmore JFK.
MARK MANIET, Wantagh
He had 201 yards and three TDs on six carries, including an 84-yard score, in a 37-6 win over West Hempstead.
The MASSAPEQUA defense
Tyler Payne, Dom Casamassina and Luke Ciolino returned interceptions for TDs and Michael Rollo had seven tackles and two sacks in a 42-7 win over Hempstead.
MATT MELKONIAN, South Side
He rushed for 190 yards and two TDs on 30 carries in a 21-14 victory over Long Beach.
C.J. MESSINA, Sayville
He had eight catches for 257 yards, including an 81-yard TD reception in a 47-21 win over Westhampton Beach.
DEAN METZGER, Carey
He ran for 270 yards and four TDs on 21 carries and threw for 136 yards and two scores in a 41-27 win over New Hyde Park.