KYLE ACQUAVELLA, MacArthur

He drilled a 37-yard field goal with no time left in the Generals’ 17-14 victory over Elmont. Acquavella also ran for a TD, passed for another and kicked two extra points.

CHRIS COLLIER, Lawrence

He rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 43-15 win over previously unbeaten Wantagh. The win snapped Wantagh’s 17-game win streak.

KENNY GALVIN, Massapequa

The junior was 16 of 29 passing for 294 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-21 win over Farmingdale.

OWEN GLASCOE, Massapequa

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He had seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown in a 55-21 win over Farmingdale.

KEVON HALL, Roosevelt

He had 313 rushing yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Hewlett.

NICK HERNANDEZ, Valley Stream South

He had 24 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-26 win over Malverne. Hernandez also had an interception.

THOMAS HEUER, Oceanside

He completed 17 of 26 passes for 374 yards and tied a school record with six first-half touchdown passes in a 43-13 win over Baldwin.

PETE LASALLA, Rocky Point

He ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns and took a hook-and-lateral play 70 yards for a score in a 40-38 win over Eastport-South Manor.

MICHAEL PALERMO, St. John the Baptist

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He recorded five sacks, 12 tackles and recovered a fumble in a 20-7 win over Holy Trinity.

MIKE SABELLA, Mount Sinai

He ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, returned an interception 35-yards for a score and had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score in a 38-16 win over Bayport-Blue Point.

ROLANDO MEYERS-TURNER, Uniondale

He completed 8 of 14 passes for 155 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 50-42 overtime win over Long Beach. He added 166 yards on 16 carries with one score.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

KYLE ZAWADZKI, Smithtown West

He completed 15 of 20 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns in a 40-14 win against Smithtown East.

— Gregg Sarra