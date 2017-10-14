KYLE ACQUAVELLA, MacArthur
He drilled a 37-yard field goal with no time left in the Generals’ 17-14 victory over Elmont. Acquavella also ran for a TD, passed for another and kicked two extra points.
CHRIS COLLIER, Lawrence
He rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 43-15 win over previously unbeaten Wantagh. The win snapped Wantagh’s 17-game win streak.
KENNY GALVIN, Massapequa
The junior was 16 of 29 passing for 294 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-21 win over Farmingdale.
OWEN GLASCOE, Massapequa
He had seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown in a 55-21 win over Farmingdale.
KEVON HALL, Roosevelt
He had 313 rushing yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Hewlett.
NICK HERNANDEZ, Valley Stream South
He had 24 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-26 win over Malverne. Hernandez also had an interception.
THOMAS HEUER, Oceanside
He completed 17 of 26 passes for 374 yards and tied a school record with six first-half touchdown passes in a 43-13 win over Baldwin.
PETE LASALLA, Rocky Point
He ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns and took a hook-and-lateral play 70 yards for a score in a 40-38 win over Eastport-South Manor.
MICHAEL PALERMO, St. John the Baptist
He recorded five sacks, 12 tackles and recovered a fumble in a 20-7 win over Holy Trinity.
MIKE SABELLA, Mount Sinai
He ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, returned an interception 35-yards for a score and had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score in a 38-16 win over Bayport-Blue Point.
ROLANDO MEYERS-TURNER, Uniondale
He completed 8 of 14 passes for 155 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 50-42 overtime win over Long Beach. He added 166 yards on 16 carries with one score.
KYLE ZAWADZKI, Smithtown West
He completed 15 of 20 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns in a 40-14 win against Smithtown East.
— Gregg Sarra
