Gridiron Greats: Week 6's top football performances

Xavier Augustin, Valley Stream South: He had 231 yards rushing on 25 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-18 win over Glen Cove.

Jonathan Borkowski, Kings Park: He completed 10 of 17 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Deer Park.

Devin Cline, Rocky Point: He rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in a 35-7 win over West Babylon. Cline ran for touchdowns of 2, 46, 10, and 74 yards.

Nick Giardino, Clarke: He rushed for a school-record 375 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries in an 42-40 over Island Trees. He had 404 yards of total offense.

Tim Hunter, Whitman: He scored two touchdowns and had an interception in a 30-6 win over Longwood.

Ryan Isom, MacArthur: He rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-14 win over Carey.

Joe Leone, Plainedge: He ran for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 34-6 win over Floral Park. Leone’s touchdowns came from 1, 87, 8, and 9 yards.

James McHugh, Seaford: He rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in a 32-6 win over Wantagh. He also rushed in two two-point conversions and had an interception.

Charlie McKee, Oceanside: He completed 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-34 win over previously unbeaten Massapequa. He also rushed for 83 yards and a score

Ryan Oommen, Herricks: He rushed for 104 yards and a score and made five tackles and three pass breakups in a 14-3 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. The performance secured Herricks' first winning season since 1995.

Ka’Shaun Parrish, Bellport: He scored three touchdowns in a 20-6 win over Half Hollow Hills East in a Suffolk Conference II semifinal.

Liam Villanti, Whitman: The junior middle linebacker recovered two fumbles, forced a fumble and had eight tackles in a 30-6 win over Longwood.

Michael Warren, Malverne: He caught seven passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-8 win over Oyster Bay. He also returned one of his two interceptions for a 50-yard score.