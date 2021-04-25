Gridiron Greats: Week 7's top football performances
Pierce Archer, Garden City: He ran for 110 yards on 12 carries, including three touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Sewanhaka.
Rory Connor, Manhasset: The quarterback threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third in a 35-7 win over Floral Park.
Jake Ekert, Shoreham-Wading River: He had 11 tackles, including seven solos and three tackles for a loss in a 34-20 win over Mount Sinai. He also kicked four extra points.
LaDuke Harris, Floyd: The sophomore quarterback ran for a 10-yard touchdown in overtime in a 28-21 win over Whitman to capture the Suffolk Conference I title.
Ty Kolar, Sayville: He had six solo tackles, nine assists and two tackles for a loss in a 32-7 win over Westhampton Beach in the Suffolk Conference III title game.
Davon Lofton, North Babylon: He rushed for 157 yards and two scores on 18 carries in a 28-0 win over Connetquot.
Tyler Martini, Wantagh: He ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 45-22 win over Seaford in a Nassau Conference IV semifinal.
Charlie McKee, Oceanside: He completed 19 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-33 win over Syosset. He also ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Matt Myrick, Deer Park: He ran for 211 yards on 37 carries and two touchdowns, including the winning score in the fourth quarter, in a 19-14 win over Rocky Point.
James Salles, West Babylon: He ran for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 37-13 win over Kings Park.
Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River: He carried 12 times for 101 yards and four touchdowns including a 50-yard score, in a 34-20 win over Mount Sinai.
Joe Young, Babylon: He had 223 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns in a 22-7 win over Glenn.