Westhampton fullback Liam McIntyre called it one of the greatest runs you’ll ever see. And it only went two yards.

McIntyre led halfback Dylan Laube on a sweep left and the rugged fullback cleaned the end as Laube bounced outside and was met by a horde of defenders.

It was a statement play for both teams on fourth down and goal from the two. Half Hollow Hills West needed a big stop in the red zone and Westhampton was looking to regain the lead midway through the second quarter.

“I told Dylan we score or the drive dies at the goal line,” McIntyre said. “I knew he’d get it done.”

Laube was hit by three tacklers as the defense stretched the run toward the sideline. He shed the first hit and then buried a stiff arm into the chest of the second tackler, tossing him aside and knocking the third tackler off his feet. As three defenders lay prone, the determined Laube jetted to the pylon for the score.

Laube’s touchdown gave Westhampton a 13-7 halftime lead and spurred the Hurricanes on to a 28-14 win over Half Hollow Hills West on Saturday in the Suffolk Division III championship at Stony Brook University’s LaValle Stadium.

“Phenomenal touchdown run, pure Dylan Laube,” said Westhampton coach Bill Parry. “He scores touchdowns that leave you shaking your head. It’s amazing.”

Laube finished with 185 yards on 20 carries and scored all four of the Hurricanes touchdowns. Undefeated Westhampton won its first Suffolk title since 1989.

Westhampton (11-0) will meet Lawrence (10-1) in the Long Island Class III championship next Sunday at noon at Stony Brook University.

“It was a basic sweep and Hills West clogged the hole really good,” said Laube, who has 39 touchdowns this season. “I bounced it outside and they were coming hard on me. So I threw a nice stiff arm.”

The stunning visual was a testament to Laube’s impact on the game. He singlehandedly beat the Hills West defense on the play.

“He gets through the tightest gaps in the defense and makes big plays,” said Westhampton’s senior guard Kurt Mion. “He finds holes that aren’t there and creates opportunities.”

Westhampton opened the scoring after defensive back Jaden Alfano-St. John intercepted a pass on a third down and 13 at the 45. Westhampton capitalized on the turnover when Laube followed a block by McIntyre over the left side and cut back untouched into the end zone for a 5-yard run. Charles Fee added the kick to make it 7-0.

Hills West (8-3) responded on its next possession. Junior halfback Deyvon Wright broke a 65-yard touchdown run and Peter Adler added the kick to make it 7-7 with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

“They caught us on a few big plays,” Parry said. “But our guys came up with crucial stops when they needed them.”

Westhampton regained the lead when the Hurricanes drove 66 yards in 13 plays, capped by Laube’s 2-yard run for a 13-7 lead. The drive was keyed by a fake punt in which Laube ran for 16 yards and a first down. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty added another 15 onto the play putting the ball at the Colts 19.

Hills West squandered two scoring opportunities between the second and third quarters. The Colts drove 77 yards and missed a 20-yard field goal just before time expired to end the half. And the Colts opened the third quarter with another long drive that came up empty. The Colts went 67 yards in 17 plays and consumed 8:38 of the clock before a 33-yard field goal went wide left.

“We have a bend but don’t break mentality on our defense,” McIntyre said. “We seem to dig deep when teams get near our end zone.”

Westhampton went on an 8-play, 80-yard drive, punctuated by a Laube 24-yard scoring run for the 21-7 lead with 11:22 left in the game.

“The guys up front for us are a difference maker,” Laube said. “They’ve worked their tails off to make this possible. We’ve dreamed about being here and winning a title and now it’s a reality.”