Shortly after the Westhampton football players had settled into their comfortable fate as Suffolk III finalists, their phones collectively buzzed. It’s not abnormal for the team’s group chat to sing all day long, but this message was different. This message was distinctly special.

It came from fullback Liam McIntyre and it was recorded at the lowest point of his season. McIntyre broke a bone in his hand on the first offensive play of Westhampton’s Week 1 win over Bellport. As he left the field, an X-ray room his destination, McIntyre took a cellphone video of the scoreboard.

Things had not gone the way he, or his team, wanted in the first 24 minutes of 2017. But McIntyre knew his team, he knew the expectations, and he knew one half does not a season make.

“I think we were down by 9 at the time, which we weren’t supposed to be,” McIntyre, who missed the next three games, said. “As I was walking off the field, I took a video of the scoreboard and I said ‘this isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Our team is going to go to Stony Brook this year. I promise you, everyone is going to come back from our injuries, we will be at Stony Brook and I will show you guys this video when we get there.’ ”

Flash forward to the Hurricanes 61-21 Suffolk III semifinal win over West Babylon. McIntyre, who had kept the video a secret, teased star running back Dylan Laube with the news. Something cool was coming after the game. Despite prodding, nothing more was revealed.

And then, off went the phones.

“My first reaction was ‘wow,’ ” receiver Nolan Quinlan said. “He said in the video, ‘just wait until we’re at Stony Brook.’ He didn’t even tell us about this video until he sent it. I was pumped up. I’m just glad that we’re here. It was a long journey, but it was definitely amazing.”

‘Here’ is a chance at Westhampton’s first ever Long Island championship. They’ll face Lawrence, a program in their 10th LIC, noon Sunday at Stony Brook University’s LaValle Stadium.

Westhampton (11-0) will try to ride their dynamic offense to a title. The Hurricanes average 41 points per game and have Laube, Long Island’s leading rusher, on their side. Laube has rushed for 2,453 yards and 41 total touchdowns. But the team without a loss is hardly a one-man show.

“Our winning streak speaks for itself,” Quinlan, who has caught four touchdown passes this season, said.

As for notching that final win, Quinlan said dealing with Lawrence’s size advantage will be a huge, yet manageable key.

“They’re fast and they’re bigger than us, but I don’t think that’s an excuse,” Quinlan said. “We’ve dealt with bigger teams in the past and I think it comes down to skill at the end of the day.”

And should they ‘out-skill’ Lawrence, that Westhampton group chat won’t be quiet for a long time.

“I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of videos if we win,” McIntyre said.