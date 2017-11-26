TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 38° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 38° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

LIC Class III: Westhampton’s Liam McIntyre goes from broken finger to big finish

He almost had to miss nearly the entire season, but things worked out just great for him.

Westhampton football defeated Lawrence, 54-26, to win its first Long Island Championship at LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Dylan Laube broke the record for touchdowns in a season. Westhampton coach Bill Parry gets drenched. (Credit: Newsday/Melissa Kramer).

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Had Liam McIntyre gone with the first opinion given to him by a doctor after he broke his left index finger in Week 1, he wouldn’t have been on the field for Westhampton, holding the Long Island Class III championship plaque high overhead.

The junior captain said the doctor wanted to operate and put a plate over the break, which would have sidelined him for the season. Instead, another doctor suggested setting the bone back in place and then wearing a cast.

He opted for that and returned in Week 5 — and all of his hard work paid off in Westhampton’s 54-26 win over Lawrence on Sunday at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium. He ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and recorded eight tackles and two sacks as Westhampton won its first Long Island championship.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried from winning something,” he said. “I just cried on the sideline before. It’s a sick feeling right now.”

Hurricanes’ O-line paves the way

Westhampton racked up 379 yards on 48 rushes, outgaining Lawrence’s total yardage. Dylan Laube rushed for 227 yards and six touchdowns, McIntyre had 77, Tyler Nolan had 61 and Clarke Lewis had 14.

Behind that rushing attack was the offensive line of Charles Fee, Jake Bennett, Edon Popi, Kurt Mion and Lucas Villareale. They helped the Hurricanes’ prolific offense post impressive numbers all season and were integral in Laube’s 47 touchdowns, a Long Island single-season record. He had six on Sunday.

“It’s amazing just to know that we were getting it done even if he was getting the glory, knowing we caused that, we were a big part of that,” said the 6-4, 295-pound Fee, who also converted six of eight extra-point attempts.

He said he became the team’s kicker after the first game when the starter got hurt. A lifelong soccer player, Fee said he had to learn how to kick a football on the fly. He kicked low line drives through the uprights instead of the traditional, high-arching variety.

Lawrence’s turning point

Golden Tornadoes coach Joe Martillotti said the turning point came near the end of the first half with his team trailing 20-6. Quarterback Christian Fredericks handed the ball off to Chris Collier, who immediately executed a jump pass to Christian Rodas.

Rodas sprinted 60 yards for what appeared to be a touchdown with time winding down, but a penalty reduced the play to only a 17-yard gain. Lawrence didn’t score before the half.

Fredericks excelled, rushing for 30 yards and completing 12 of 22 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

“He made some good throws,” Martillotti said. “We needed a few more.”

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Westhampton's Dylan Laube, right, and teammates hold up History of the Class III LI Championship
Westhampton football defeated Lawrence, 54-26, to win its Westhampton football wins its first Long Island Championship
Westhampton players get ready to take the trophy LIC Class III: Westhampton vs. Lawrence
Garden City's Andrew DeSantis discussed how it felt Andrew DeSantis talks L.I. Class II title game win
Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island LIC Class II: North Babylon vs. Garden City
North Babylon seniors David Estrella and Anthony Sobotker North Babylon gears up for LIC
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE