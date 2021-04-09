Quarterback Jack Cheshire lit it up on senior night in Sayville. The senior completed 19 of 28 passes for a school-record 500 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-21 win over previously unbeaten Westhampton Beach in a Suffolk League VI football game Friday night.

The win enabled Sayville (4-0) to clinch the league title and the top seed in next week’s Suffolk Division II semifinals. Westhampton (4-1) earned the two seed and will meet East Islip, the Suffolk League V champion, in the other semifinal.

Cheshire had it going with wide receiver Nathan Casaburi in the first half as the pair connected for three first-half touchdowns and helped the Golden Flashes open a 26-7 lead. The opening score came on a 4-yard toss to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession for a 7-0 lead.

The next score came on a third-and-10 throw that Casaburi turned into a 50-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

"I told them to take what they give you," Sayville coach Reade Sands said. "And Jack had an extremely good night."

Westhampton Beach quarterback Christian Capuano answered with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Owen Spizuoco to cut the golden Flashes lead to 14-7 with 6:34 left in the half.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Casaburi came across the face of the defense and Cheshire, in a scramble, found his target for a 22-yard touchdown and a 20-7 lead.

"I felt so good tonight," said Cheshire, who has 13 touchdown passes in four games. "There was so much energy from the crowd and my whole family was here. Everything was clicking. Guys were running great routes and getting wide open and the line was giving me plenty of time."

The Sayville defense forced a Hurricanes punt after linebacker Charlie Sands sacked Capuano for a 17-yard loss.

Cheshire took over at his 49 and immediately found a diving C.J. Messina for 49 yards to the Westhampton 2. On the next play, Cheshire ran it in for the 26-7 halftime lead.

"We know all about excellent Sayville quarterbacks," Westhampton Beach coach Bryan Schaumloffel said. "He’s an excellent player with great receivers."

Westhampton closed to within 26-14 when Capuano hit Deegan Laube for a 77-yard touchdown pass with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

Sayville went back to the deep pass. Cheshire found Messina for an 81-yard touchdown. Messina finished with eight catches for 257 yards. On the ensuing possession, defensive end Max Llewellyn strip-sacked Capuano and scored on a 5-yard fumble return for a 40-14 lead.

"Finally, my first score," Llewellyn said. "I had one slip away years ago. Not tonight."

Cheshire’s final throw found Mack Murtha for 59 yards and a score to make it 47-14 with 10:25 left. He was removed from the game 41 yards from the Long Island record for yards passing in a game. It was a classy move by Sands.

Westhampton played without four two-way starters, including star halfback Aidan Cassara, due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Yet the Hurricanes played a gritty game and went toe to toe with Long Island’s top-ranked team.

"I’m very proud of our guys," Schaumloffel said. "We gave it what we had."

Ultimately, they had no answer for Cheshire and the Golden Flashes' passing game.