The comparisons of ‘who did it better’ come naturally after jaw-dropping performances in the Long Island Championships.

So where does the rushing performance of Westhampton senior Dylan Laube stack up against the other top halfbacks in the 26-year, 104-game history of the LIC?

Laube rushed for 227 yards and an LIC record-tying six touchdowns as the Hurricanes captured the school’s first Long Island Class III title with a 54-26 win over Lawrence last Sunday.

We took a trip down memory lane and selected some of the best performances by halfbacks since the inception of the LIC in 1992. A total of 21 players, including 19 halfbacks, gained at least 200 yards on the ground. Sixteen players, including 14 halfbacks, scored at least four touchdowns.

These were worthy of our look back and how they impacted the championship wins. You decide where Laube’s run to the crown fits with our other championship runners.

STACEY BEDELL, Floyd, 2011

The senior rushed for an LIC-record 412 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Colonials over East Meadow, 54-47, for the Class I crown. His TD runs went 80, 51, 59 and 80 yards.

JASON GWALTNEY, North Babylon, 2004

The senior rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 43-14 win over Garden City for the Class II title. One touchdown was a leaping catch in the end zone.

ZACH SIRICO, Sayville, 2011

The junior rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns as the Golden Flashes outscored Lawrence, 78-61, for the Class III crown. It was the highest-scoring football game in state history.

KHALIL OWENS, Longwood, 2015

The senior rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 47-28 win over Farmingdale for the Class I crown. His 76-yard TD run in the first quarter jump-started the Lions’ offense, which scored seven straight TDs. He added scoring runs of 80 and 16 yards.

OMAR PALMER, North Babylon, 1999

The senior rushed for a then-LIC-record 303 yards on 40 carries and had five touchdowns in a 38-19 win over Hewlett for the Class II title.

BROCK JACKOLSKI, Floyd, 2005

The sophomore rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-27 win over Baldwin in the Class I title game.

JORDAN FREDERICKS, Lawrence, 2014

The senior rushed for 225 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 40-35 win over Sayville as the Golden Tornadoes won the school’s third straight Class III title.

MIGUEL MAYSONET, Riverhead, 2008

The senior rushed for 251 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Blue Waves beat Elmont, 42-6, to win the Class II crown.

MICHAEL MAYO, Roosevelt, 2006

The senior rushed for 289 yards and scored all three Rough Riders touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Mount Sinai in the Class IV title game.

JOHN DeLUCA, Sayville, 2004

The senior carried an LIC-record 44 times for 267 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 55-14 win over Wantagh for the Class III crown.