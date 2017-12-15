The Half Hollow Hills East girls basketball team clung to a narrow four-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but everything turned in the home team’s favor once crosstown rival Half Hollow Hills West fell right into its trap . . . defense, that is.

The Thunderbirds ramped up an intense full-court man defense in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s non-league game, sending two defenders to trap the ballhandler before half-court.

Hills West couldn’t answer, and led by 18 points apiece from Alexa Wallace and Jess Womble, Hills East prevailed, 55-38, thanks to a 19-0 run to begin the fourth quarter. The Thunderbirds are now 3-1 and the Colts are 3-3.

“We were putting a lot of ball pressure on, so we were forcing a lot of turnovers,” Womble said. “We were just getting great traps.”

Wallace used her long reach to grab 11 rebounds and jump passing lanes.

“When we trap, we just try to get our hands up, close up the sidelines so we can get a lot of interceptions because we’re such an athletic team,” she said.

Hills East led 16-8 after the first quarter, but a push in the second quarter brought Hills West within a point at 22-21. Samantha Hinke’s jumper with 45 seconds left in the third quarter closed the gap to four points at 36-32.

Hinke scored 31 points, the first time in Adam Cirnigliaro’s four years as Hills East coach that his team has allowed a 30-point scorer. She’s Suffolk’s leading scorer with 28.2 points per game.

The Thunderbirds limited everyone else, though, as Womble, Wallace, Sophia Tawil and McKayla Jones shined defensively. Jones took three charges and was responsible for defending Hills West point guard Kayla Robertson.

Their pressure allowed the lead to grow quickly, with four scorers contributing in the 19-0 spurt that ended with 29 seconds left in the game. Wallace attributed their success to scouting.

“During practice, we do like an hour or so of scouting, what they play on defense, what they play on offense,” she said.

Wallace, Womble and Jessie Maurer are the team’s senior captains, and they’ve been with Cirnigliaro since his first year coaching varsity. He and Wallace are confident in what they can accomplish this year.

“It’s been a four-year process,” he said. “They play year-round with me in AAU, so we’re all really on the same page right now.”

With an aggressive defense, playing at Hills East could be a trap for the powers of Suffolk Class AA.