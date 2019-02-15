Amaya Williams: Star athlete powered by prosthetic legs

Amaya Williams is a player on the Copiague varsity girls basketball team. She trains with them, practices with them, plays with them. The only difference between herself and her teammates? Williams is a double leg amputee.

Amaya Williams puts on sneakers on her prosthetics as she gets ready for basketball practice at Copiague High School on Jan. 16.

Amaya Williams joins her teammates as they stretch after basketball practice at Copiague High School on Jan. 16.

Amaya Williams warms up as the team gets ready for a game against Lindenhurst at Copiague High School on Thursday.

Amaya Williams joins her teammates as they greet members of the Riverhead high school team before a game on Jan. 29.

Amaya Williams shoots the second of two three-pointers she scored during a game against Riverhead High School on Jan. 29. Among many medical issues, Amaya was born without bones in her legs and by the age of 4 she was a double leg amputee. Today, the Copiague High School student is the first double leg amputee to play for a Long Island high school basketball team, her determination and unyielding desire to persevere and play the sport she loves has inspired an entire district.

Amaya Williams joins her teammates in a pre-game chant at Copiague High School on Jan. 17.

Amaya Williams celebrates after scoring a three-pointer with only a few seconds left in the game against Lindenhurst on Jan. 17 at Copiague High School. She’s high-fiving with Gabby Gibson, and the player 35 is Melinda Harris.

Amaya celebrates her two 3 pointers after a game against Riverhead High School with Bianca Ordonez on Jan. 29.

Amaya Williams practices her moves at the Heckscher State Park basketball court on Jan. 23.

Amaya Williams practices her moves at the Heckscher State Park basketball court on Jan. 23.

Amaya Williams and her mom Tanya play around at the Heckscher State Park basketball court on Jan. 23.

Amaya Williams walks the hallways of Copiague High School where fellow students and teachers celebrated both her birthday and the much talked about the three-pointer she scored with only a few seconds left in a game against Lindenhurst they night before.

Abe Mathews, a certified prosthetist and orthotist at Progressive Orhtotics & Prosthetics in Alberston takes Amaya Williams' measurements as she gets ready for a new set of legs on Jan. 22.

Amaya Williams shows her prosthetic legs at her sweet 16 birthday party on Jan. 14, 2018. Williams plays on the varsity basketball team at Copiague High School.