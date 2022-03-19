Class AA state final: Baldwin vs. Bishop Kearney

Bishop Kearney stopped Baldwin in the state Class AA girls basketball championship, 63-57, on March 19, 2022.

Baldwin's head coach Tom Catapano instructs his players against Bishop Kearney during the Class AA state championship game on March 19, 2022, in Troy.

Bishop Kearney's Aniya Rowe (2) defends against Baldwin's Dally Moreno (12) during the Class AA state championship game on March 19, 2022, in Troy.

Baldwin's head coach Tom Catapano instructs his players against Bishop Kearney during the Class AA state championship game on March 19, 2022, in Troy.

Baldwin players react to a 63-57 loss to Bishop Kearney in the Class AA state championship game on March 19, 2022, in Troy.

Bishop Kearney's Aniya Rowe, left, defends against Baldwin's Katelyn Simpson during the state Class girls basketball championship game on March 19, 2022, in Troy, New York.

Bishop Kearney's Klarissa Goode (1) chases Baldwin's Dally Moreno (12) as she brings the ball up court during the state Class girls basketball championship game on March 19, 2022, in Troy, New York.