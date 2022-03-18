TODAY'S PAPER
Class AA state semifinals: Baldwin vs. Cicero-North Syracuse

Baldwin beat Cicero-North Syracuse, 56-54, in the state Class AA girls basketball semifinal on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Baldwin's Katelyn Simpson moves the ball against Cicero-North
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Baldwin's Katelyn Simpson (2) moves the ball against Cicero-North Syracuse during the state Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Cicero-North Syracuse's Kat Mcrobbie-Taru (20) defends against Baldwin's
Credit: Hans Pennink

Cicero-North Syracuse's Kat Mcrobbie-Taru (20) defends against Baldwin's Dally Moreno (12) during the state Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Baldwin's head coach Tom Catapano instructs his players
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Baldwin's head coach Tom Catapano instructs his players against Cicero-North Syracuse during the state Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Baldwin's head coach Tom Catapano instructs his players
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Cicero-North Syracuse's Alexa Kulakowski (15) defends against Baldwin's
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Cicero-North Syracuse's Alexa Kulakowski (15) defends against Baldwin's Renelle Grannum (11) during the state Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Baldwin's Renelle Grannum (11) scores against Cicero-North Syracuse's
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Baldwin's Renelle Grannum (11) scores against Cicero-North Syracuse's Alexa Kulakowski (15) during the state Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Baldwin's Renelle Grannum (11) shots the ball against
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Baldwin's Renelle Grannum (11) shots the ball against Cicero-North Syracuse's Alita Carey-Santangelo (23) during the state Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

