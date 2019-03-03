Alexis Aponte seized her opportunity.

She waited in the wings as a rotational player last season during the Baldwin girls basketball team’s run to the state Federation Class AA championship, but she made the most of her chance on Sunday in the Nassau Class AA championship.

Aponte and Jamiela Moore each had 13 points, and Kaia Harrison’s 21 points led all scorers as top seed Baldwin beat No. 2 Syosset, 58-53, at Farmingdale State. The Bruins have won the last six county titles and nine of the last 10 under coach Tom Catapano.

“She was humongous,” Harrison said of Aponte. “Everything we did in practice showed. Shooting before school, staying after practice.”

As Syosset inched to within one point late in the third quarter, Aponte provided the game-changer. Her three-pointer from the right wing with 4.5 seconds left in the period put top-seeded Baldwin ahead by four, then her four-point play from the same spot at the start of the fourth extended the lead to 51-43. Aponte called it “a rhythm thing.”

“I’m so proud of Lexi,” Catapano said. “She’s had a monster year for us, and tonight was kind of indicative of what she’s done. She stepped up. She’s waited for this moment, and she seized it.”

Syosset (20-2) led for much of the second quarter but surrendered the lead just before halftime when Moore sank a pair of free throws. Baldwin (20-1) relinquished the lead early in the third quarter on Kendall Halpern’s three-pointer.

Halpern led the Braves with 12 points after receiving an elbow to her right eye early in the game. She returned with visible swelling and a bruise but rallied the Braves, cutting the deficit to 57-53 on a driving layup with 34 seconds remaining.

Her efforts were not enough, as Moore and Elena Randolph kept Syosset’s standout forward Rachel Mahler from seriously impacting the game. She had eight points as Moore and Randolph made sure to deny her the ball in the post.

Last year’s Bruins featured four athletes now playing Division I basketball, leaving pivotal roles to be filled by players accustomed to the program. Like Aponte, the new starters seized the moment.

“It means so much because a lot of people said that the program was going to take a major hit, and we lost some phenomenal kids that built this program to what it is today,” Catapano said. “For these kids to be champions on their own, it’s something special.”

Baldwin plays Longwood in the Long Island Class AA championship on Saturday at Farmingdale State in a rematch of a late-December contest. Baldwin won, 56-47, but Longwood outscored the Bruins 39-36 in the final three quarters.

“During this season, we just wanted to work hard and prove people wrong,” Aponte said. “Talk is cheap. We used that as motivation and just kept grinding every day.”