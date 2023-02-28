Brooke Mazzei leads balanced Lynbrook attack in Nassau 'A' semifinal

Brooke Mazzei was on a mission from the opening whistle.

The sophomore guard scored 24 points, 12 in each half, to lead No. 2 Lynbrook past No. 6 Floral Park, 63-39, in a Nassau Class A girls basketball semifinal Monday night at Hofstra’s Mack Sports Complex.

Lynbrook (20-2) advances to play top-seeded Manhasset (22-1) in Saturday’s Nassau Class A final at Hofstra at noon. The Owls are looking for their first county title since 1978.

“This means everything to us,” Mazzei said. “This is crazy. We knew we had this in us but to be able to perform and follow through on our goals was really nice.”

Kaelynn O’Brien added 15 points and Caityblu Cavassa had seven points for Lynbrook, which had nine different players score. Emma Kline had 12 points for Floral Park.

The Owls scored the first nine points of the game, with Mazzei scoring six of them. Lynbrook extended its lead to 14-4 midway through the first quarter before Floral Park closed on an 8-3 run to cut Lynbrook’s lead to 17-12 at the end of the first.

Floral Park (16-7) then scored the first seven points of the second quarter, capped by Keri Birmingham’s three-pointer to take a 19-17 lead with six minutes remaining before the break.

Lynbrook responded with a 14-5 run to close the quarter and went ahead 31-22 at halftime. Mazzei scored six points during that run, including back-to-back possessions of converting steals into layups, with the second one giving Lynbrook a nine-point lead with 1:23 left.

“That’s kind of my thing,” Mazzei said. “I really enjoy defense. I’m not a big offensive player, so whatever I can do with my speed and agility, I’m going to do.”

Mazzei had two three-point plays in the third quarter. She gave the Owls a 45-27 lead with 1:47 left in the third after finishing a layup through contact.

“Our defense really feeds our offense, and you saw that,” coach Stephen LoCicero said. “We play [Floral Park] perennially every year. We put in a new defense this game and it worked out really well.”

LoCicero credited his three seniors: O’Brien, Cavassa and Tyla Vuotto for the chance to win the program’s first title since 1978.

“We still think of ourselves as underdogs,” LoCicero said. “We believe we’re the one seed and everyone else doesn’t think so. We’ll take that underdog energy any day.”

“I know people are going to think that we may come into Manhasset easy because we just got a big win, but we like to go in as the underdogs and we like to play that way,” Mazzei said. “We just want to prove ourselves.”

That underdog mindset has stayed with Lynbrook all season. The Owls split their two matchups with Floral Park this season after losing to Floral Park ,51-47, in overtime in the semifinals last year.

And even though Mazzei is just a sophomore, she proved ready for the spotlight.

“She was dynamite but one of the things people don’t see behind the scenes is her hard work ethic,” LoCicero said. “They see the flashy girl out here but her work ethic is bar none.”