It certainly wasn’t the way the players and coaches on the Carle Place girls basketball team would have drawn it up, but maybe the Frogs will become better in the most important stretch for it.

The Frogs didn’t play their best game Monday. Shots weren’t consistently falling and there were more scoring lulls than in the majority of games they’ve played this season.

But after a layoff of more than a week following its Nassau Class B title, maybe a close, tightly-contested matchup was exactly what Carle Place needed. After all, things are only expected to get tougher.

Carle Place defeated East Rockaway, 51-36, in the Nassau Class B/C girls basketball championship game at Wheatley High School Monday. The Frogs had won their previous five games by an average of 27.6 points, but on Monday, East Rockaway pulled the score to within five points with six minutes left in the contest.

“Close games like this shows the kind of team we are,” said Erin Leary, a junior guard/forward combo. “There are two things you can do in a close game like this -- you can just give up and let the other team win, or you can push harder and by the way we pushed harder and continue to win games, that just shows the kind of team we are.”

Leary led the way with 26 points -- including 11 in the fourth quarter. She scored six points over the final three minutes and Carle Place closed the final six minutes on a 17-7 run.

“I’ve been saying all year, I don’t lose confidence in Erin Leary,” coach Conor Reardon said. “When the ball’s in her hands, I know good things are going to happen.”

Amanda Leary, Erin’s younger sister, added 12 points for Carle Place. Hunter Vertuccio had 20 points and Katy Howard added 11 points for East Rockaway.

“They are very well coached, you can see Vertuccio played hard and hit some good shots,” Reardon said. “Hats off to them -- they played a really good game.”

Next up, Carle Place (18-3) will play Port Jefferson (15-7) in the Long Island Class B championship in a state subregional matchup at Newfield High School Monday at 7 p.m.

East Rockaway (8-12) will play Pierson/Bridgehampton/Shelter Island (13-8) in the Long Island Class C championship in a state subregional matchup at Newfield High School Monday at 4:30 p.m.