Leary sisters lead Carle Place to LI Class B championship 

For the Carle Place girls basketball team, it’s all about the power of three.

Just as it’s been all season, the Leary sisters led the way for the Frogs as the team captured its third straight Long Island Class B championship at Newfield High School on Monday night, defeating Port Jefferson, 70-42.

Sophomore Amanda Leary had 29 points, junior Erin finished with 14 points and eighth-grader Caitlin added 10.

“We played really tough defense and that led to offense,” Amanda Leary said. “Our offense kept moving the ball and that’s what led to us getting this championship.”

Carle Place took a 14-point lead into halftime, but the Frogs (20-3) broke open the game in the third quarter as Amanda Leary hit her stride from behind the arc. The point guard drained three three-pointers, including a bucket with 14.5 seconds left to give Carle Place a 57-37 lead.

“What can you say about Amanda Leary? Big shot after big shot after big shot,” Carle Place coach Conor Reardon said. “Every time [Port Jefferson] made a push, she made a big shot.”

The Frogs dominated on the boards, getting second and third looks at the basket to push their lead. Reardon credited the team for its effort, and while he said the Leary trio was “everywhere,” added that “anyone who came on the court contributed.”

“We came to play,” Reardon said. “This is the team that I envisioned, the team that I saw early on in the year.”

With the offense firing in the second half, the Frogs’ defense continued to bring pressure down the stretch.

Samantha Ayotte was a bright spot for Port Jefferson, finishing with 14 points, but Carle Place held the Royals (15-8) to only

three fourth-quarter points.

The Frogs scored the final 13 points of the game.

Carle Place advances to the state regional final, taking on either Putnam Valley or Marlboro Central at a site to be determined. It’s familiar territory for the Frogs, who are hoping the third time is the charm for a semifinal berth.

“We have to play tough,” Amanda Leary said. “We can’t start slow, we have to step on the pedal and go.”