TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
Carle PlaceÕs Amanda Leary puts up a layup
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Long Island Class B championship: Carle Place vs. Port Jefferson

Print

Carle Place defeated Port Jefferson, 70-42, in the Long Island Class B girls basketball final on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Newfield.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Smithtown Christian's Gabe Gibson #23 drives on the Photos: Smithtown Christian in the State Class D Southeast Regional semis East RockawayÕs Riley O'Hagan drives the ball defended Photos: Long Island Class C girls hoops final Trevon Blackett #10 and his Baldwin teammates salute Photos: Nassau Class AA boys hoops final Baldwin girls basketball players celebrate after their 60-52 Photos: Nassau Class AA girls hoops final Elmont forward Jonathan Maldonado hits the layup for Photos: Elmont vs. South Side in the Nassau Class A boys basketball final Floral Park guard Caroline Lubicich puts up the Photos: Floral Park vs. Locust Valley in the Nassau Class A girls basketball final Brentwood's Amari Isaacs (4) scores while being covered Photos: Brentwood vs. Amityville in the Suffolk overall boys basketball championship Northport's Kerry Dennin looks to get around Westhampton's Photos: Northport vs. Westhampton in the Suffolk overall girls basketball championship Andre Snoddy of St. Anthony's reacts after his Photos: No. 1 St. Anthony's vs. No. 2 Holy Trinity in the CHSAA boys basketball final Sirviva Legions #2 of St. Mary's drives to Photos: St. Mary's vs. St. John the Baptist in the CHSAA girls basketball final MalverneÕs Deandre Blagrove shoots defended by East RockawayÕs Photos: Nassau Class B/C boys hoops final Carle PlaceÕs Amanda Leary is defended by East Photos: Nassau Class B/C girls hoops final Cara McCormack of St. John the Baptist keeps Photos: St. John the Baptist vs. Our Lady of Mercy in a CHSAA girls basketball semifinal Alexandra Fuhrer of Holy Trinity tries to get Photos: St. Mary's vs. Holy Trinity in a CHSAA girls basketball semifinal Massapequa's Logan Tucker #12 drives on the net Photos: Baldwin vs. Massapequa in a Nassau Class AA boys basketball semifinal Freeport's Taylor Abraham (14) fouls Baldwin's Paris Nosworthy Photos: Baldwin vs. Freeport in a Nassau Class AA girls basketball semifinal Syosset's Kendall Halperin (12) drives the baseline against Photos: Syosset vs. Plainview in a Nassau Class AA girls semifinal John Garvey of St. Anthony's tries to plow Photos: St. Mary's vs. St. Anthony's in a CHSAA boys basketball semifinal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search