Lutheran’s Celeste Taylor commits to play for Texas
The All-Long Island first-team selection said that she "felt a strong connection with the coaches."
Celeste Taylor, a Valley Stream native and star junior on the Long Island Lutheran girls basketball team, said Sunday that she has verbally committed to play at the University of Texas.
Ranked 14th in the class of 2019 by ESPN HoopGurlz with a five-star rating and a 96 grade out of 100, Taylor has been heavily recruited since returning in June from the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED