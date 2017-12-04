TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Lutheran’s Celeste Taylor commits to play for Texas

The All-Long Island first-team selection said that she "felt a strong connection with the coaches."

Long Island Lutheran's Celeste Taylor, playing for Team

Long Island Lutheran's Celeste Taylor, playing for Team Nassau, celebrates during a win in an All-Star Game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Celeste Taylor, a Valley Stream native and star junior on the Long Island Lutheran girls basketball team, said Sunday that she has verbally committed to play at the University of Texas.

Ranked 14th in the class of 2019 by ESPN HoopGurlz with a five-star rating and a 96 grade out of 100, Taylor has been heavily recruited since returning in June from the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in...

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

