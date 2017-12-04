Celeste Taylor, a Valley Stream native and star junior on the Long Island Lutheran girls basketball team, said Sunday that she has verbally committed to play at the University of Texas.

Ranked 14th in the class of 2019 by ESPN HoopGurlz with a five-star rating and a 96 grade out of 100, Taylor has been heavily recruited since returning in June from the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in...